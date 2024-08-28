A full timeline of Armie Hammer’s downfall, from cannibal accusations to timeshare salesman

Armie Hammer has—somewhat startlingly—found his name back in the headlines this week after he uploaded a post to Instagram practically begging for pity. So how did we get here, exactly?

It was the celebrity scandal that captured the attention of millions: the “cancellation” of Armie Hammer, one of the most prolific up-and-coming actors known for his roles in The Lone Ranger and the Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name. But what was once a thriving Hollywood career quickly crashed and burned, and so far, Hammer’s “redemption tour” has been, to put it lightly, an absolute disaster.

Now that he’s the talk of the town again, let’s revisit the controversies that got him here, shall we?

WTF happened to Armie Hammer?

Much of the controversy surrounding Hammer dates back to January 2021 when some disturbing allegations surfaced online. Multiple women (including his ex, Courtney Vucekovich) came forward to share texts of their interactions with the actor, including, yes, his elaborate BDSM and cannibal fantasies.

It didn’t take long for his talent agency, WME, to drop him, but things somehow got worse in March of the same year when a 24-year-old woman accused Hammer of “mentally, emotionally and sexually” assaulting her—while he was still married to his then-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two kids (their divorce was finalized in June 2023).

An investigation was launched by the LAPD, leading to Hammer being fired from projects like Billion Dollar Spy and a Broadway production of The Minutes. He was then spotted in the Cayman Islands throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, where he decided to … sell timeshares? It’s also worth noting that Hammer was in and out of rehab during this time, but reports that he was seeking treatment were simply too little, too late—especially amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations.

In September 2022, the three-part docuseries House of Hammer hit Discovery+, which dug up even more dirt on the Hammer dynasty. This included some damning new evidence against the actor via a series of text messages and voice mails, as well as a deep dive into the family’s shady business dealings. His downfall continued through the end of the year, all culminating in a nasty lawsuit with American Express, as he amassed a mind-boggling amount of credit card debt and owed the company tens of thousands.

In 2023, Hammer continued to play innocent, adamantly denying the slew of accusations against him. Meanwhile, he also opened up about his traumatic upbringing, telling Air Mail in February that he was abused by a youth pastor as a teenager, saying, “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

Uh oh, Armie Hammer is trying to “world’s smallest violin” us again

Now, Armie Hammer has unfortunately found himself back in the public eye following his return to social media, and surprise! He’s playing the victim card again. On Tuesday, Hammer took to Instagram to share a life update that literally no one asked for, where we whined about having to sell his beloved truck because he can’t afford it anymore. Yes, seriously.

In the video, Hammer lamented about taking his 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Pickup on “one last road trip to CarMax,” admitting that he “can’t afford the gas” now that he’s moved back to L.A. He then added, “But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it. Here’s to new beginnings.”

To recap, Hammer fully admitted to branding a former girlfriend, has been wrapped up in dozens of sexual assault accusations, and fully cheated on his wife, but somehow, we’re supposed to feel bad for the guy? I seriously don’t know what to make of his “comeback,” but all I can do is hope I don’t see this guy on the roads anytime soon in his new 2006 Toyota Prius, or whatever he can afford.

