So UHH … The ‘House of Hammer’ Armie Hammer Docuseries Trailer, Huh?

Armie Hammer was at the height of his career, starring in films like The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Call Me by Your Name. He was on Broadway in Straight White Men and he seemed to be an in demand choice of an actor, only for it to all come crashing down quickly with allegations against him that showed a dark side to Hammer that may have included cannibalistic ideations.

You may recall a time online when everyone thought that the actor Armie Hammer was eating people. It stems from screenshots of messages Hammer sent to women via Instagram messenger that started off as flirty messages (while Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers) and turned into him messaging these women the things he wanted to do to them, writing “I’m 100% a cannibal” and other things that are frightening to say the least.

Now, Discovery+ is releasing a three-part docuseries titled House of Hammer that is breaking down his family as a whole and how it led to the downfall of Armie Hammer we watched play out in real time. “Magnify Succession ten times and that was my family,” Casey Hammer, aunt to Armie Hammer, says in the trailer for the series and goes on to talk about the dark side of her family. “I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

The trailer continues to show the disturbing messages that Hammer allegedly sent to women and includes a voice memo that has what sounds like Armie Hammer saying, “My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you.”

In the press release for the series, we got more information behind why they decided to release the series now. “The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With HOUSE OF HAMMER, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

The trailer shows two of Hammer’s alleged victims, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, and they’re reading messages they received from him as well as talking about what happened in their relationships to Hammer, and it is paired with Hammer’s aunt’s (who is also a producer on the series) stories of their family.

The Hammer family

While we are seemingly getting firsthand accounts from the women who were allegedly with Hammer, this series does seem to also focus on the dark history of the Hammer family, as well. Casey Hammer’s grandfather was Armand Hammer (who Armie Hammer is named after), and in the trailer, she alleges that she’d heard about his dark side, saw her father’s (Julian Hammer) dark side in her own life, and that her brother, Michael Hammer (who is Armie Hammer’s father), also had that same darkness in him.

Hammer’s current location has been a topic of interest online, where it is rumored that he has spent time in a six-month rehab center and others have thought he was in the Cayman Islands, where he was born, selling timeshares. Watching the series and seeing those that Hammer allegedly sent those messages to will, hopefully, shed a new light on this story as a whole.

