Armie Hammer looking at the camera on a red carpet
(Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign)
Category:
Movies

Armie Hammer’s Latest Interview Shows He Learned Absolutely Nothing

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 03:51 pm

Once, Armie Hammer was the talk of the town, and then disturbing allegations against the actor rightfully destroyed his career. Now, he’s talking about the past and … oh, good, he learned absolutely nothing from that entire situation and said some baffling things. How unsurprising.

Recommended Videos

**Mentions of sexual assault and cannibalism within.**

Talking about the situation on the Painful Lessons podcast, Hammer kind of addressed what happened. A woman named Effie accused Hammer of rape back in 2021 and was not the only one. Other women came out with screenshots of text messages, saying they were afraid that Hammer was going to kill them. He claims it was all part of BDSM relationships, and the women claim he took it way too far against their will.

He was accused of horrific things (which he is denying), and he has now said a lot of wild things on Painful Lessons. “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good,” he said. “I never felt satisfied. I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem. I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to give myself self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.”

One of the things that came out of the situation was people likening Hammer to a cannibal. Why? He said he was 100% a cannibal in alleged Instagram DMs—among other disturbing things—and we saw the screenshots. So when he talked about it on Painful Lessons, he said, “People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.’” We called him a cannibal because he, himself, said he was. “Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.”

He, of course, doesn’t actually take accountability

When it came down to talking about the reaction and the consequences to what he was accused of, Hammer said that the punishment was “disproportionate to my behaviors.” The punishment being that Hammer lost roles, his wife left him because he cheated on her, and now he is living on his family’s wealth in the Cayman Islands. It’s not exactly a horrible life.

He went on to say that even though he doesn’t agree with the punishment he received, he does recognize that his “behaviors were bad.” But he also doesn’t take accountability for what he’s been accused of aside from offering the empty statement that he “[takes] accountability for [his] mistakes.”

Throughout it, he simply denied the allegations and then would say he was still grateful for what happened. “Even in the discrepancies, in whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer said.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Original ‘Blade’ Wesley Snipes Pokes Fun at Development Struggles of Marvel’s Reboot
Blade-Wesley-Snipes
Blade-Wesley-Snipes
Blade-Wesley-Snipes
Category: Movies
Movies
Original ‘Blade’ Wesley Snipes Pokes Fun at Development Struggles of Marvel’s Reboot
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Ironically, This ‘Inside Out 2’ Anger Popcorn Bucket Sparks Joy in Me
Fear, Anger. Sadness, Joy and Disgust in Inside Out 2
Fear, Anger. Sadness, Joy and Disgust in Inside Out 2
Fear, Anger. Sadness, Joy and Disgust in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Ironically, This ‘Inside Out 2’ Anger Popcorn Bucket Sparks Joy in Me
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 18, 2024
Read Article We Can Now Cry Into Our ‘Inside Out 2’ Popcorn Buckets!
all of the emotions in headquarters
all of the emotions in headquarters
all of the emotions in headquarters
Category: Movies
Movies
We Can Now Cry Into Our ‘Inside Out 2’ Popcorn Buckets!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Are Reportedly Returning to Cast Another Spell with ‘Practical Magic 2’
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in 'Practical Magic'
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in 'Practical Magic'
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in 'Practical Magic'
Category: Movies
Movies
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Are Reportedly Returning to Cast Another Spell with ‘Practical Magic 2’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Adults Need ‘Inside Out 2’s Important Point About Hobbies Just as Much as Kids Do
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Category: Movies
Movies
Adults Need ‘Inside Out 2’s Important Point About Hobbies Just as Much as Kids Do
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Original ‘Blade’ Wesley Snipes Pokes Fun at Development Struggles of Marvel’s Reboot
Blade-Wesley-Snipes
Category: Movies
Movies
Original ‘Blade’ Wesley Snipes Pokes Fun at Development Struggles of Marvel’s Reboot
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Ironically, This ‘Inside Out 2’ Anger Popcorn Bucket Sparks Joy in Me
Fear, Anger. Sadness, Joy and Disgust in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Ironically, This ‘Inside Out 2’ Anger Popcorn Bucket Sparks Joy in Me
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 18, 2024
Read Article We Can Now Cry Into Our ‘Inside Out 2’ Popcorn Buckets!
all of the emotions in headquarters
Category: Movies
Movies
We Can Now Cry Into Our ‘Inside Out 2’ Popcorn Buckets!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Are Reportedly Returning to Cast Another Spell with ‘Practical Magic 2’
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in 'Practical Magic'
Category: Movies
Movies
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Are Reportedly Returning to Cast Another Spell with ‘Practical Magic 2’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Adults Need ‘Inside Out 2’s Important Point About Hobbies Just as Much as Kids Do
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Category: Movies
Movies
Adults Need ‘Inside Out 2’s Important Point About Hobbies Just as Much as Kids Do
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 17, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.