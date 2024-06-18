Armie Hammer’s Latest Interview Shows He Learned Absolutely Nothing

Once, Armie Hammer was the talk of the town, and then disturbing allegations against the actor rightfully destroyed his career. Now, he’s talking about the past and … oh, good, he learned absolutely nothing from that entire situation and said some baffling things. How unsurprising.

**Mentions of sexual assault and cannibalism within.**

Talking about the situation on the Painful Lessons podcast, Hammer kind of addressed what happened. A woman named Effie accused Hammer of rape back in 2021 and was not the only one. Other women came out with screenshots of text messages, saying they were afraid that Hammer was going to kill them. He claims it was all part of BDSM relationships, and the women claim he took it way too far against their will.

He was accused of horrific things (which he is denying), and he has now said a lot of wild things on Painful Lessons. “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good,” he said. “I never felt satisfied. I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem. I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to give myself self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.”

One of the things that came out of the situation was people likening Hammer to a cannibal. Why? He said he was 100% a cannibal in alleged Instagram DMs—among other disturbing things—and we saw the screenshots. So when he talked about it on Painful Lessons, he said, “People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.’” We called him a cannibal because he, himself, said he was. “Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.”

He, of course, doesn’t actually take accountability

When it came down to talking about the reaction and the consequences to what he was accused of, Hammer said that the punishment was “disproportionate to my behaviors.” The punishment being that Hammer lost roles, his wife left him because he cheated on her, and now he is living on his family’s wealth in the Cayman Islands. It’s not exactly a horrible life.

He went on to say that even though he doesn’t agree with the punishment he received, he does recognize that his “behaviors were bad.” But he also doesn’t take accountability for what he’s been accused of aside from offering the empty statement that he “[takes] accountability for [his] mistakes.”

Throughout it, he simply denied the allegations and then would say he was still grateful for what happened. “Even in the discrepancies, in whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer said.

