Do people really expect sympathy for Armie Hammer’s normal people woes?

I woke up today to tweets, headlines, and more about how Armie Hammer cannot afford gas. Why is that news? The disgraced actor who was accused of sexual assault, among other things, is apparently back in Los Angeles and selling his truck because gas is too expensive. Okay? So?

Hammer posted a video of himself driving his truck to CarMax to sell it. In the video, he said that he bought it for himself as a Christmas gift back in 2017 and that the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Pickup was there for important moments in his life. “I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax.”

The reason for the sale was that Hammer said the gas was too expensive in California. “Since being back in L.A., I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore,” Hammer said. “But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it. Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow.”

Again, okay? Am I supposed to feel one way or another about this? He can’t afford expensive gas in his truck. So what?

Armie Hammer reveals he’s selling his truck because he can’t afford gas anymore. pic.twitter.com/QUiUvsA96C — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 28, 2024

Every headline, tweet, and post about it that I’ve seen has framed this as Hammer not being able to afford gas anymore, like he’s fallen on such hard times after the accusations against him. Meanwhile, he just said it was a trade for a smaller car because it was too expensive to maintain the truck, but let’s talk about why it’s weird people are making this a “woe is him” situation.

The pity party for Hammer is annoying

Hammer was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. When his DMs were posted online, the narrative became one that Hammer could “joke” about because people fixated on his cannibal comments. It has made many ignore the very real accusations against Hammer, and now this framing of him not being able to afford gas has gotten outrageous.

If I had any modicum of pity for the man, it’d be gone when I remembered that he is an heir to a massive oil family fortune. Sure, reports state that his family cut him off, but also, if they did, I still don’t care! This man isn’t someone who deserves my pity or any headline feeling bad for him because of gas prices. If he was so broke, how did he turn around and buy a hybrid car?

I just think that everyone wants to make him something of a sad story when he did all of this to himself, at least where the DMs are concerned. These are all still allegations against Hammer, but even so, I don’t particularly feel bad for a man who made comments about how he was a cannibal.

So when you talk about Hammer and his inability to spend $500 dollars on gas, maybe think about how most people can’t even fill up their tanks no matter the vehicle, and Hammer isn’t the one who needs your help.

