‘A broken, evil, hag’: A MAGA congresswoman asked if deportations could be live streamed

As American politicians continue to spiral further into “comic book supervillain” territory, one congresswoman is proudly letting her bias known after claiming the recent wave of mass deportations enacted by President Donald Trump should be live streamed.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are currently carrying out raids across the country, targeting churches, restaurants, schools, and even hospitals under the direction of Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan. It’s all part of Trump’s sinister agenda, with which he hopes to appeal to far-right nationalists and MAGA politicians — as if America somehow wasn’t built on stolen land.

We’re only days into Trump’s second term, but we’ve already seen right-wing extremists crawling out of the woodwork to bolster his mountain of executive orders. And as the government continues its goal of deporting “millions and millions” of people back to their home countries, per Trump’s damning inauguration speech, his supporters in Congress are becoming even more vitriolic with their ant-immigrant sentiments.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace slammed by critics over inhumane deportation remarks

There’s accidentally saying something in poor taste, and then there’s this. South Carolina representative Nancy Mace, who represents the state’s 1st congressional district — and just so happens to be a vocal MAGA Republican — came under fire for a tweet she made about Trump’s mass deportation plan over the weekend, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to write in response to the ICE raids: “Can they be live streamed somewhere? Asking for a friend.”

Can they be live streamed somewhere? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/MGry3fXmnP — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 26, 2025

If this isn’t the most wannabe edgelord comment you’ve ever heard, I don’t know what is. Actually, Elon Musk’s “I am Dark MAGA” might take the cake, but I digress. Mace’s insensitive reaction to undocumented immigrants, the majority of whom are substantially less violent than native-born U.S. citizens, being forcefully kicked out of their homes speaks to the hypocrisy of Trump’s platform and his unabashed cult of personality.

Rooting for people being forcibly removed from their jobs and places of worship to return to a potentially unsafe country where they might not even understand the language — and saying it should be publicly live streamed, at that — goes against everything this nation once stood for, and it’s only going to get worse. “So Christian, isn’t it?” one user expertly noted. “She’s a broken, evil, hag,” @JoJoFromJerz responded.

She’s a broken, evil, hag. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 27, 2025

It goes without saying that those being deported are actual, living human beings. All sense of empathy seems to have gone out the window following Trump’s reelection, and this goes to show just how far the MAGA mob has lost itself in an ideology of bigotry and hatred. Moreover, an actual elected congresswoman spewing this kind of nonsense on social media should raise some serious red flags, begging the question of whether will we ever learn from our mistakes. Or are we forever bound to repeat the worst chapters of the history books because of a select few’s racism?

Either way, for belonging to the side of the aisle that totes its “Christian” ideals and family values, I’d reckon that bragging about immigrant families being separated and senselessly kicked out of the country isn’t exactly something Jesus would be proud of.

