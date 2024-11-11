‘MASS DEPORTATION NOW:’ Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ is prepared to destroy immigrants’ freedoms

Thomas Homan, Donald Trump’s choice of border czar, doesn’t want to separate Latino parents and children. He plans to deport families altogether.

Trump took to Truth Social and announced that Homan will be joining his administration and taking charge of the country’s borders. Homan will preside over the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all maritime, and aviation security.

Homan was appointed as the acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) director in 2017-2018 by Donald Trump. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Homan will be rejoining another Trump term.

Homan is a proponent of separating families who cross the border. “Most parents don’t want to be separated,” Homan said in an interview with The Atlantic. “I’d be lying to you if I didn’t think that would have an effect.” Government agencies kept poor records of these deportations, which made reuniting these families difficult. Currently, an estimate of 501,000 separated families are yet to be reunited.

Another half-baked plan

There are no federal laws that support family separation, but the damage has been done. With another Trump term, Homan plans to take his border czar antics up a notch by deporting entire families. In a 60 Minutes interview, Homan was asked if there is a way to employ mass deportation without separating families. Homan responded, “Of course there is. Families can be deported together.”

During the 60 Minutes interview, Homan also clarified that the deportations will be “targeted arrest.” While his explanation is simple, the plans are yet to be drafted. Even before Trump’s campaign, Homan was already in support of mass deportation. Without an official plan, it’s unclear if the operation would be handled humanely.

Nevertheless, Homan tried to assure that ICE is “very good” with these types of operations. His statement doesn’t quell people’s fears over mass sweeps, especially without an official plan in place. If history were to repeat itself, the fates of those to be deported might resemble those of the ones affected by the Family Separation Immigration policy.

