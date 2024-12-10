‘That is going to happen’: Former Trump advisor doubles down on deportation threats

Trump is not backing down on his pledge to start deporting illegal immigrants from day one of his return to the Presidency. In a recent interview, Stephen Miller, a close advisor to Trump, said that Trump would start issuing executive orders to put his plan in effect.

Throughout his political career, Trump has used illegal immigrants as the scapegoat for much of the U.S.’s problems. Throwing out misinformation relating to immigrant crime and using false statistics to villainize these immigrants, Trump has consistently targeted them. At a rally in Tempe, Arizona, Trump referred to these immigrants as garbage, saying that the U.S. has become “a dumping ground. We’re like a garbage can for the world. That’s what’s happened.”

One of Trump’s key campaign points had been the issues of border control and giving illegal immigrants the boot. He has used dehumanizing language in reference to illegal immigrants, painting them all with terms like “rapist,” “murderers,” and “dangerous.” During his first term in office, Trump pledged to build a wall across the U.S.-Mexican border, saying, “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall.” After leaving office in 2021, less than a quarter of Trump’s wall was complete, with only 80 miles of fencing where there was none before, and Mexico has not provided any funding. They also proved ineffective with videos showing migrants easily scaling them.

First the wall, now mass deportation

In 2024, Trump is even more determined than ever to remove those he considers a drain on the country. Rather than focus on stopping people coming in, he’s planning on booting those already here out. In a conversation with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Miller, who has been tapped to serve as the White House chief of staff for policy, shared Trump’s plans for mass deportations. “President Trump, regardless, on day one is going to issue a series of executive orders that seal the border shut and begin the largest deportation operation in American history.”

Miller discussed how Trump will be working with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Se. Lindsay Graham to pass a comprehensive border bill. This will allow Republicans to provide funding to address all aspects of border control.

“John Thune and Lindsey Graham have promised that they can get a full funding package for the border, the most significant border security investment in American history, which would be the biggest domestic policy win in at least 50 years, to the president’s desk in January or early February,”

This new border package would address every aspect of border control, from funding border agents, who will allegedly see a pay rise, increased funding for I.C.E. and full finding for military operations. The border issue has been something that both Democrats and Republicans have been trying to work on, though Trump’s measures take border control to the extreme, especially when it comes to kicking out entire families, even those with birthright citizenship. Trump’s plan is, from day one, to shut the borders and stop the tide of unauthorized immigrants from coming in before next moving on to deportation.

