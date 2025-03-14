‘1923’ interview: Brandon Sklenar on Spencer’s season 2 arc and future Taylor Sheridan collaborations

Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s hit Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is nearing the halfway point on Paramount+. But ahead of its finale, plenty of jaw-dropping moments lie ahead for our lead, Spencer Dutton, according to star Brandon Sklenar.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for 1923 season 2.

So far, the sophomore season of 1923 has thrown us some serious curveballs as Spencer continues his journey back to Yellowstone ranch from Kenya. His role in the Duttons’ war against developers Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) is, presumably, about to become a lot more crucial now that Zane Davis (Brian Geraghty) is essentially bedridden, having sustained severe head trauma trying to defend his wife, Alice (Joy Osmanki). Spencer’s pregnant wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), has also finally made her way to America via Ellis Island in hopes of tracking him down.

Based on Sklenar’s remarks, things are only getting started for Spencer this season, as Montana—and lots of trouble—awaits.

“It’s going to be fun”: Brandon Sklenar on the “gift” of 1923 season 2

Speaking with The Mary Sue, Sklenar opened up about his character’s big moments in 1923 season 2. When he first received the scripts, Sklenar revealed he was “over the moon” to read what Taylor Sheridan had in store for Spencer. “This whole season is such a gift,” he said. “I just get to do really cool stuff. It’s just like … the little kid in you is just over the moon. I’m reading like, ‘I get to do this scene? Oh, this scene too? Man, this is going to be fun!'” Maybe even more so than fighting a lion in season 1.

Sklenar is no stranger to genre-hopping, having starred in last year’s It Ends With Us, on top of the upcoming Blumhouse horror, Drop, and Paul Feig’s thriller, The Housemaid. Still, there’s always a special place in his heart for Westerns. When asked about returning to the 1923 universe, Sklenar said:

“Oh, the best. The best feeling. I love it so much, it’s my favorite thing. This season was the most—I mean, it’s probably the most I’ve ever enjoyed. I mean, I love acting; it’s my favorite thing in the world. Just being on set and doing scenes and building these realities. But this season, everyone was so excited to get back to it, you know. We’re all just dying to do it, and everyone loves—everyone involved in this really loves what they’re doing, and they enjoy it, and I think that’s a big component, even if it’s heavy and it’s hot or it’s cold or whatever the thing is. I just enjoy the hell out of it.”

Additionally, Sklenar teased future collaborations with Sheridan beyond the 1923/Yellowstone universe. “I’d love to keep working with that man,” Sklenar said. “I love working with him. I get his tone really well, and I understand what he’s trying to do and his vision, and I’m eternally grateful to him for picking me out of the weeds and putting me in this role. I’d love to keep working with him, absolutely.”

New episodes of 1923 roll out every Sunday on Paramount+ at 12AM ET/9PM PT.

