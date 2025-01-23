The trailer for ‘Drop’ gives us a brand new dating fear!

Blumhouse is back with another unhinged horror movie premise: What if AirDrop was used for evil, actually?

Fun popcorn thrillers are so back, and Blumhouse Productions is leading the charge with its upcoming release, Drop. We’ve seen Blumhouse explore a bevy of nightmarish scenarios over the years, from a family vacay gone wrong with 2024’s Speak No Evil to the more recent werewolf flick, Wolf Man. But if the trailer is anything to go by, Drop might be one of 2025’s most surprising releases yet.

According to the official synopsis for Drop, “Emmy-nominee Meghann Fahy (White Lotus, The Perfect Couple) stars as Violet, a widow whose return to the dating scene spirals into nightmare territory when anonymous threats start lighting up her phone. Her mission? Kill her dreamy dinner date Henry (Brandon Sklenar, It Ends with Us)—or her family pays the price.” Considering the dating scene is already horrifying enough, Drop only amplifies my fears, thank you very much.

Drop sees longtime Blumhouse collaborator Christopher Landon (a.k.a. the mind behind Freaky and Happy Death Day) directing and Michael Bay co-producing, so we’re definitely in for a bloody suspenseful time at the movies. And if the premise alone didn’t intrigue you, the trailer will almost certainly cement Drop as one of your 2025 must-sees. You can watch it below.

Christopher Landon + Blumhouse = a match made in Heaven (or Hell?)

As mentioned, Landon has lent his talents to Blumhouse before, and this collaboration often results in mild to moderate box office success. I’ve long believed that goofy, mid-budget horrors are exactly what Hollywood needs at the moment, as moviegoers have become disillusioned by expensive studio CGI fests. Because of this, Drop is a refreshing addition to the 2025 theatrical lineup, on top of the fact that it’s seemingly ditching the supernatural elements Blumhouse is normally known for.

A more grounded thriller akin to M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap could be just what the doctor ordered, and if Drop can pull it off, the film will be a much-needed win for Blumhouse. Reteaming with Landon is certainly promising, and Drop’s uncomplicated premise hints at a silly, high-stakes entry into the studio’s catalog of endlessly rewatchable hits.

Audiences can look forward to seeing Drop in theaters on April 11, 2025.

