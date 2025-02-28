‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan is finally steering Alex the way Julia Schlaepfer wanted—but what does it mean for her and Spencer in ‘1923’ season 2?

Season 2 of 1923 has finally hit Paramount+ screens on Feb. 23, picking up a year after that jaw-dropping cliffhanger left us all worried about Spencer and Alex’s future. So, what twists and turns await the couple in the new season? Julia Schlaepfer is dropping some tantalizing hints.

In the gripping finale of 1923 season 1, tragedy strikes across multiple fronts. Zane, the loyal Dutton ranch foreman, is brutally beaten by police, and his wife, Alice, is arrested under miscegenation laws. The Dutton family also faces yet another blow as Whitfield enters to reveal he has paid their property tax, setting a cruel ultimatum: if they fail to repay him by year’s end, their land will fall into his hands.

But the most heartbreaking fates reach our two favorite couples: Jack and Elizabeth and Alexandra and Spencer. While Elizabeth suffers a miscarriage at the end of season 1, Alex and Spencer are forcibly separated aboard the SS Majestic heading to London. On orders of the Earl of Sussex, Spencer has to disembark the ship at the nearest port after a tense duel with Arthur (Alex’s former fiancé and the Earl’s son). To make matters worse, Alex learns that she cannot leave the ship until it docks in London, by her parents’ decree.

As the fate of Alexandra and Spencer is left teetering on a knife’s edge, Julia Schlaepfer sat with The Mary Sue to reveal what’s coming for the couple in season 2.

Julia Schlaepfer teases “really, really juicy” twists for every character in Season 2

When we asked Julia Schlaepfer how it felt to finally get her hands on the script for 1923 Season 2 and uncover the long-standing mysteries, her joy was evident. “It was so exciting,” she exclaimed, assuring viewers that the upcoming season will exceed all expectations. “What Taylor has written is so special and everyone gets something really, really juicy and awesome to work with this season,” she added.

To keep the anticipation high, Schlaepfer revealed that her role in season 2 has become significantly more challenging, calling it “very different from season 1.” But despite the added complexity, she finds the experience deeply fulfilling, calling it “rewarding as an actor.” But onto the burning question: What happens to Alex and Spencer?

“She starts off on her own journey”: Schlaepfer reveals Alex has major character development awaiting her in season 2

Fans want to see Alex and Spencer back together as soon as possible, but Season 2 seems to have other plans, taking the characters on separate journeys before their paths cross again. Schlaepfer revealed during the interview how she often clashed with Sheridan on sets during season 1, arguing that Alex “doesn’t need to be saved” or rescued. And it seems Sheridan has finally given in to her demands.

“I think Taylor knew I wanted to go into it and to have her really dig into her own journey and see the depths of her own bravery as she moves through the world by herself. And we really do get to see that, it’s a new side to her… She can’t afford to be as excitable and all over the place because she really has to fend for herself and that was really awesome to get to to dig into.”

So, Alex has earned a more independent arc in the upcoming season and 1923 is set to take bold new strides. With the flagship series Yellowstone now concluded, all eyes are on 1923 season 2 to carry the legacy forward. Schlaepfer called it “a special world to be a part of” and hopes the twists in season 2 would keep fans hooked.

You can watch the full interview below:

New episodes of 1923 season 2 are now streaming on Paramount+ every Sunday.

