Yellowstone came to an end and now the only currently running show in the Dutton family saga is 1923. And fans want to know if we can trust it to bring us a season 3.

Recommended Videos

1923 is currently airing and the premiere brought in amazing numbers for the show with great ratings. It is both exciting and frightening because the cast has talked about this season as if it was the end of this version of the Dutton’s story but fans clearly love 1923 and want more of us. As of this time, we don’t know if the show will get a third season.

Recently, star Brandon Sklenar talked about creator Taylor Sheridan’s ability to write finales that captivate the audience. He told The Hollywood Reporter that the season 2 finale for 1923 was beautiful. “It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever read in my life, truly. I’m not just saying that, people say that. It’s genuinely, crazy beautiful. I don’t know how the man does it, but I’m grateful to him ’till the end of time for giving me this gift to play this role and say these words.”

When Sklenar was asked if this meant it was the end for 1923, he gave home for the future of the Dutton family. “This story is going to continue one way or another, and I honestly don’t know. But there’s more Dutton story to be told for sure.”

In our own interview with Sklenar, he talked about the season 1 cliffhanger and where it takes the characters of 1923 in season 2.

We want more of the Dutton family

Since Yellowstone came to an end in 2024, fans have been wondering where the family is heading next. We have spin-off shows in the work but a show like 1923 would be a nice home base for the franchise. Much like how Kevin Costner’s John Dutton was our rock with the flagship show, seeing Harrison Ford on our television sets week after week is a comfort.

If this is the end of 1923, that isn’t going to be the end of the world but it would be nice to continue having Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton in our lives for at least a little longer. Until we know for sure whether or not season 2 is the end of 1923, we can enjoy seeing Spencer and Alex’s love story and the fight for the Dutton family farm with each new episode.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy