Every episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel 1923 reminds us that the Duttons, and anyone connected to them, are destined for suffering. However, in 1923 season 2, episode 3, Julia Schlaepfer’s character Alexandra Dutton experiences even greater torment, enduring one of the series’ most intense scenes yet.

If you’ve seen it, you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, consider this your spoiler warning. This article contains spoilers for 1923 season 2, episode 3 “Wrap Thee in Terror.”



The brutality of Ellis Island

For anyone hoping Alex would finally catch a break after weeks at sea, episode 3 dashed those dreams fast. She arrives at Ellis Island, weary and pregnant, only to be subjected to a harsh, invasive medical inspection by a group of male doctors who see her as little more than another burden.

This scene is hard to watch, and according to Schlaepfer, it was even harder to film. In an interview with People, she revealed that Sheridan had personally called her before writing the episode to give her a heads-up: “I really want to write this episode, but I want to make sure, as an actor, you are okay with going through that, because it will be very traumatic.”

Then he gave the warning, “I’m kind of going to drag you through hell a little bit.” Honestly? After watching it, I’d say that’s an understatement. The scene reportedly took eight hours to film, and while Schlaepfer emphasizes that she was well taken care of on set, its emotional weight stuck with her long after. She even admitted she barely slept during the entire season, something that speaks volumes about how intense the performance was.

Why this scene matters beyond its significance in ‘1923’

As devastating as the Ellis Island scenes in 1923 were, Schlaepfer was committed to telling this story. It wasn’t just for the sake of drama, this was real. “It’s a real story so many people went through,” Schlaepfer stated. She even has a personal connection to the scene, as her great-grandfather immigrated through Ellis Island with only $15 in his pocket.

Honestly, we don’t talk enough about the terrifying experience that so many immigrant women faced during that time. Coming to America wasn’t just about braving the ocean, it was about surviving the system once they got here. For Alex, that meant facing humiliating medical examinations and bureaucratic obstacles, all while carrying a child and trying to reunite with the man she loves.

Alex’s fire and a mother’s love

One of the things that makes Alex such a compelling character is her sheer willpower. From the moment we met her in 1923 season 1, she’s been a force of nature. She chose adventure over aristocracy, fought for love and refused to be caged by expectations.

That fire hasn’t dimmed, even after everything she’s been through. If anything, it’s burning brighter than ever. Schlaepfer says that Alex is propelled by a “mother’s love” now. It’s no longer just about getting to Spencer; it’s about fighting for the future she’s carrying inside her. She said she was going to find Spencer in Bozeman no matter how many obstacles. Alex isn’t backing down.

With 1923 Season 2 still unfolding, it’s clear that Alex’s journey is far from over. If this episode was any indication, she’s got more suffering to endure, more battles to fight, and more resilience to show. But if anyone can make it through hell and come out the other side stronger, it’s Alexandra Dutton.

