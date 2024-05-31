LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin attends the London photocall for "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" at HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)
((Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)
Category:
TV

Will Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock Holmes’ Series Help Us Forget About ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’?

Image of El Kuiper
El Kuiper
|
Published: May 31, 2024 06:50 am

Sherlock Holmes 3 seems to have languished in development hell. Though the films led by Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law certainly had more to give, it seems director Guy Ritchie now has his sights set on a different Sherlock Holmes project altogether: Young Sherlock Holmes.

Recommended Videos

Amazon Prime Video has officially ordered a series based on Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels. The show, which is set to be directed and produced by Guy Ritchie—who recently found streaming success with Netflix’s The Gentleman—will consist of eight episodes. Coincidentally, there are currently eight published Young Sherlock Holmes novels, each of which sees a teenage Sherlock wrapped up in another case. However, the official synopsis implies that this first season of Young Sherlock Holmes will see the fledgling detective unravel one major, overarching mystery:

“… Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.”

via Variety

So, who will be bringing us their version of the world’s most famous detective next? Turns out, Guy Ritchie is teaming up with an actor he’s already worked with before. Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who recently starred in Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and is well-known for leading the After franchise, will be taking on the titular role in Prime Video’s upcoming show. Though this version of the character will still be significantly younger than other on-screen adaptations, they’ve clearly aged up the version from the source material. In the first of Lane’s Young Sherlock novels, the world-famous detective is merely 14 years old.

According to Variety, however, Tiffin’s version of Sherlock will be 19 years old instead (at the time of writing, Tiffin is 26). How closely Ritchie will be sticking to Andrew Lane’s books remains to be seen, though the character’s older age will most likely change the way he approaches his upcoming cases significantly. Guy Ritchie, of course, is well-known for his darkly comical and violent stories, which wouldn’t work with a 14-year-old character.

Further casting for the series has yet to be confirmed, and there is no news of a release window yet, either. Depending on when the series starts production, there’s a good chance we’ll be waiting a while for Guy Ritchie’s take on a young Sherlock Holmes.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article It’s Been 25 Years Since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space 9’ Ended, So How Have I Not Seen the Final Episode Yet?
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast
Category: TV
TV
It’s Been 25 Years Since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space 9’ Ended, So How Have I Not Seen the Final Episode Yet?
Siobhan Ball Siobhan Ball May 31, 2024
Read Article It Was Hard Picking a Favorite Harlan Coben Netflix Show, But We Did It Anyway
Two women look down from an open window
Two women look down from an open window
Two women look down from an open window
Category: TV
TV
It Was Hard Picking a Favorite Harlan Coben Netflix Show, But We Did It Anyway
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 30, 2024
Read Article Hurry to Build-a-Bear if You’re Hoping to Add to Your ‘PAW Patrol’ Plush Collection
PAW Patrol pups
PAW Patrol pups
PAW Patrol pups
Category: TV
TV
Hurry to Build-a-Bear if You’re Hoping to Add to Your ‘PAW Patrol’ Plush Collection
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 30, 2024
Read Article 10 Edgy, Irreverent, Under-the-Radar Comedy Specials Now Streaming on Netflix
Fern Brady leans over and speaks into a mic on stage
Fern Brady leans over and speaks into a mic on stage
Fern Brady leans over and speaks into a mic on stage
Category: TV
TV
10 Edgy, Irreverent, Under-the-Radar Comedy Specials Now Streaming on Netflix
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 30, 2024
Read Article Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About ‘Paw Patrol’s Pink-Loving, Adventurous Skye
Skye from PAW Patrol
Skye from PAW Patrol
Skye from PAW Patrol
Category: TV
TV
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About ‘Paw Patrol’s Pink-Loving, Adventurous Skye
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article It’s Been 25 Years Since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space 9’ Ended, So How Have I Not Seen the Final Episode Yet?
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast
Category: TV
TV
It’s Been 25 Years Since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space 9’ Ended, So How Have I Not Seen the Final Episode Yet?
Siobhan Ball Siobhan Ball May 31, 2024
Read Article It Was Hard Picking a Favorite Harlan Coben Netflix Show, But We Did It Anyway
Two women look down from an open window
Category: TV
TV
It Was Hard Picking a Favorite Harlan Coben Netflix Show, But We Did It Anyway
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 30, 2024
Read Article Hurry to Build-a-Bear if You’re Hoping to Add to Your ‘PAW Patrol’ Plush Collection
PAW Patrol pups
Category: TV
TV
Hurry to Build-a-Bear if You’re Hoping to Add to Your ‘PAW Patrol’ Plush Collection
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 30, 2024
Read Article 10 Edgy, Irreverent, Under-the-Radar Comedy Specials Now Streaming on Netflix
Fern Brady leans over and speaks into a mic on stage
Category: TV
TV
10 Edgy, Irreverent, Under-the-Radar Comedy Specials Now Streaming on Netflix
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 30, 2024
Read Article Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About ‘Paw Patrol’s Pink-Loving, Adventurous Skye
Skye from PAW Patrol
Category: TV
TV
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About ‘Paw Patrol’s Pink-Loving, Adventurous Skye
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 30, 2024
Author
El Kuiper
El (she/her) is The Mary Sue's U.K. editor and has been working as a freelance entertainment journalist for over two years, ever since she completed her Ph.D. in Creative Writing. El's primary focus is television and movie coverage for The Mary Sue, including British TV (she's seen every episode of Midsomer Murders ever made) and franchises like Marvel and Pokémon. As much as she enjoys analyzing other people's stories, her biggest dream is to one day publish an original fantasy novel of her own.