Apple TV+ Dropped the Wild Trailer for the Vince Vaughn-Led ‘Bad Monkey’

Apple TV+ has dropped the official trailer for its new Vince Vaughn-led crime dramedy Bad Monkey.

Recommended Videos

The series is developed and executive produced by Bill Lawrence, best known as Ted Lasso‘s co-creator. It is based on the bestselling novel by the same name by Carl Hiaasen. Hiaasen’s book earned high praise for its wild premise, intriguing characters, and humorous depiction of Florida. In 2021, Doozer Productions and Warner Bros. Television announced they were developing Bad Monkey into a TV series, with Apple TV+ distributing. Filming on the show took place in 2022. Now, the long-awaited show has an official trailer.

What to expect from Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey

Bad Monkey is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on August 14. It will enjoy a two-episode premiere, after which new episodes will be released weekly until October 9. Just a few weeks before the premiere, Apple TV+ dropped Bad Monkey‘s official trailer.

The trailer sees Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, a detective who has just been suspended from his job for inappropriate behavior. When tourists discover the severed arm of a deceased man, Yancy believes solving the perplexing case will save his reputation and earn him back his job. Soon, he begins investigating some persons of interest, including the deceased man’s widow. The case proves to be tougher than he thinks, though, as he realizes he’s being watched by someone who doesn’t want him to solve the case, deals with a misbehaved monkey, and is eventually framed for the murder himself. Vaughn’s comedic skills are on point, as always, while the action-packed trailer promises one wild adventure.

Starring opposite Vaughn is Mission: Impossible star Michelle Monaghan as Bonnie Witt, Yancy’s love interest, who is married to another man. Ordinary Joe‘s Natalie Martinez stars as Rosa Campesino, the Miami-Dade County coroner, while As the World Turns star Meredith Hagner portrays Eve Stripling, the suspicious window of the deceased man. Meanwhile, Rob Delaney portrays Nick Stripling, the deceased owner of the severed arm. Jodie Turner-Smith also appears in Bad Monkey as the voodoo witch Dragon Queen, and Ronald Peet portrays fisherman Neville Stafford.

Rounding out the cast are L. Scott Cadwell as Ya-Ya (Dragon Queen’s grandmother), John Oritz as Yancy’s best friend Rogelio Burton, Todd Allen Durkin as Sheriff Sonny Summers, Alex Moffat as Evan Shook, David St. Louis as Carter “Egg” Ecclestone, Tom Nowicki as the Narrator, and Crystal the Monkey as Driggs.

The official synopsis for Bad Monkey reads:

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

Given the strong source material, Vaughn’s comedic skill, and the popularity in zany stories about Florida, Bad Monkey holds quite a bit of potential.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy