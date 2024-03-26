Jeff Goldblum Looks Ready to Bring the Literal and Figurative Thunder in ‘Kaos’

We humans tend to have profound difficulty conceptualizing gods that are greater than us, but at least the Greeks seemed to have some self-awareness about that back when they were brain-trusting their mythology.

Enter Kaos, the incoming Netflix show that looks all but ready to honor this shortcoming of ours by doubling down on it in the least subtle way a showrunner ever could, and what better way to underline such intentions than to cast Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in this dark comedy fantasy romp?

Hardly any, is the answer you’re looking for. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

What is Kaos about?

Kaos follows the rather hellish life and times of Zeus, the king of the Greek gods whose precarious hubris has led him to declare the imminence of the apocalypse after discovering a wrinkle on his forehead. As his paranoia against his mythological colleagues grows, it’s not long before six regular humans enter the equation, each of them connected to a rapture-specific prophecy, and who find themselves drawn to each other as some twisty conspiracies involving the gods begin to bare their teeth.

Who stars in Kaos?

As previously mentioned, Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus in what is perhaps the most inspired decision in the history of television casting. Furthermore, other such Greek icons as Hera, Poseidon, Hades, Orpheus, Medusa, and Dionysus will be brought to life by Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Debi Mazar, and Nabhaan Rizwan, respectively.

Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Rakie Ayola, and Stanley Townsend also star in the project helmed by The End of the F***ing World scribe Charlie Covell.

When does Kaos release?

At the time of writing, there’s currently no release date or window for Kaos‘ premiere, although considering we’ve gotten a look at some footage already, that announcement can’t be terribly far off, so stay tuned!

