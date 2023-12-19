Oh, Our Hearts. ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Is Ending With Season 6

Well, sometimes we have to say goodbye to shows we love, whether we like it or not. And that’s what is happening with What We Do in the Shadows. News broke that the sixth season of the hit FX series will be the last.

The show, based on the 2014 film of the same name from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, has been the darling of the network and a hit among fans. It was renewed for seasons 5 and 6 at the same time, with season 6 set to begin filming in January. According to Vulture, season 6 will be the last for What We Do in the Shadows. What we know so far about this season is limited for now.

Please enjoy all the information we have about the upcoming season, labeled by Laszlo Cravensworth quotes.

“I don’t give a f**k. His name was Mike” (Release date)

Currently, the series is set to begin filming in January with no release date in site. So we still have some time to mourn the loss of our beloved series but we will have to eventually say goodbye, probably sometime in 2024.

It could air later in 2024 or even sometime in 2025, but right now, we just don’t know when we’re getting the final episodes. For now, at least we know that we are getting that sixth season.

“The most devious bastard in New York City.” (Cast)

As of this moment, it looks like the main cast is returning. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch)—our favorite vampire roommates sharing a home in Staten Island as Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) takes care of them. Other characters include Guida (Kristen Schaal) as well as their beloved neighbor Sean Rinaldi (Anthony Atamanuik).

There are plenty of other characters that could appear in the final season to make it that much more special but we will have to wait and see who will return.

“My sweet cheese, my good time boy.” (Plot)

Season 5 was all about Laszlo trying to help Guillermo either become a vampire or stop turning into one. By the end of the season, it was all fixed and done with. We have no idea what will happen in season 6. For now, we just get to sit with the feeling that will be the final season of What We Do in the Shadows.

My heart is broken, I may never know happiness again, this is the saddest day of my life. Please read all of that like Nadja and know that is how I feel. Until we know more about the final season of What We Do in the Shows, we can just bask in the glory of seasons 1-5 and cry.

