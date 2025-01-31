‘This is abominable’: Trump’s executive order officially blames DEI and Biden for a tragic accident

Long before an investigation was held and even before all victims were recovered, Donald Trump signed a ridiculous Executive Order blaming DEI and Joe Biden for the deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C.

Trump has shown no leadership whatsoever as the country deals with its most devastating aviation disaster in decades. Instead of focusing on supporting the families and assuring the country action will be taken to prevent tragedies like this in the future, he has eagerly jumped on the opportunity to blame a mass casualty event on DEI. During a press conference in which he was supposed to provide answers for grieving families, he specifically blamed the disabled community for the accident due to the Federal Aviation Administration working to eliminate discrimination against people with disabilities in the hiring process.

The accident occurred late on January 29, when an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter midair over the Potomac River. The aircraft were carrying a combined 67 individuals, none of whom are believed to have survived. However, Trump suggested to a reporter that the names of the people onboard didn’t matter, as he insisted on focusing solely on DEI rants. After his press conference was denounced as “disgusting” and sparked calls for his impeachment, he doubled down with an abominable Executive Order.

Donald Trump somehow makes blaming DEI an Executive Order

In his desperation to avoid taking responsibility for the tragic accident, Trump signed a thoroughly unhinged Executive Order. Less than 24 hours after the crash, he signed a “Presidential Memorandum” on “the immediate assessment of aviation safety.” The title may initially lead to the hope that his administration is actually going to assess aviation safety to get to the bottom of the accident and instate preventive measures. However, it’s actually solely about undoing “DEI” and “woke policies” in the aviation field. The man handing Trump the order explains, “In light of the damage done to aviation safety by the Biden administration’s DEI and woke policies, what this presidential memorandum orders is for your Secretary of Transportation and FAA administration … to basically ensure we are actively undoing all of that damage.”

The Executive Order makes no sense, as there’s no indication that any of Biden’s policies or DEI caused “damage.” After all, the FAA’s policy about hiring people with disabilities has been in place since 2013. In fact, the policy was expanded in 2019 under the Trump administration with a program specifically designed to help prepare people with disabilities for careers in air traffic operations. The only purpose Trump’s Executive Order serves is to put it in writing that he blames Biden and DEI. It also strongly indicates that he has no intention of ensuring a proper investigation or remedying whatever led to the accident. He already has an opinion on what happened, and there’s little chance he’ll accept any findings unless he can twist it to match his agenda.

Insanity — Trump signs an order blaming Biden and DEI for flight dangers pic.twitter.com/rsrxItGEkP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

Trump’s Executive Order has been slammed online as he continues shamelessly politicizing one of the worst tragedies in recent U.S. history. Aaron Rupar described the Executive Order as sheer “insanity,” while Republicans against Trump wrote, “How’s this real life?” BOOKS OUR PASSION wrote, “This is abominable at a time like this. Politics is known for its blame game, but it’s at a time like this when we all pulled together.”

This is abominable at a time like this. Politics is known for its blame game, but it's at a time like this, when we all pulled together.

If Trump can't behave like a normal leader, he shouldn't be leading at all. ?? — BOOKS OUR PASSION (@rubydiana) January 30, 2025

How’s this real life??? — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 30, 2025

Trump’s atrocious actions and ridiculous Executive Order raises serious questions about his fitness to lead the country. At a time like this, America needs a leader capable of fostering unity and showing empathy, support, and competence. Instead, at one of its darkest times, the country got a clown show in the White House with the President signing a so-called “Executive Order” to avoid blame for a devastating tragedy.

