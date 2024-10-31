Yes, THAT Agatha storyline is straight from the comics

After the finale of Agatha All Along, you might be wondering what the future holds for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). After all, that is quite a shocking end for Agatha’s story. But if you are wondering where they got the idea from…it’s straight from the comics.

**Spoilers for Agatha All Along lie ahead**

In episode 8 of Agatha All Along, we watched as Rio (Aubrey Plaza) and Agatha faced off against each other. Rio’s reveal as Death meant that she was finally able to make her grand plan known. That plan was simply to take Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) with her. But Agatha won’t let that happen and we watch as Agatha and Death dance with each other until finally, Agatha succumbs to the kiss of death.

The episode leaves Billy returning back to William Kaplan’s home and going to his room. There he looks around, sees his posters and things around him and comes to the realization that he is actually the one who created the road. Who helps him realize this? The ghost form of Agatha Harkness.

While it might seem shocking at first, the choice is actually one that comes from a pretty famous comic run for Scarlet Witch. The run, written by James Robinson, includes a ghost version of Agatha Harkness taking Wanda Maximoff down the witches road. So, Ghost Agatha is very much a pull from the comics.

Obviously, changes happened. While Ghost Agatha isn’t going on the road, she’s also not with Wanda Maximoff. She’s with Billy and the two are searching for Tommy Maximoff. That fact does have comic fans wondering if eventually the Billy and Tommy will lead to a Children’s Crusade adaptation. For now though, it is fun to think about what they are pulling from the comics for this storyline.

I’d love to see Billy and Tommy find their mother

The pull from the comics of Ghost Agatha has, for me, opened up a world of possibility. While WandaVision had hints of the comics in it, it was Agatha All Along that really brought storylines to life. Like the William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff origin. Having Ghost Agatha as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe excites me for the other storylines they can pull from.

I do love that the MCU takes pieces of the comics and applies it to their live-action adaptations. We’re getting more heavily influenced by the comics now with shows like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel but I do hope that we get an adaptation of Children’s Crusade in some shape or form.

For now, we have the ghost form of Agatha out there with Billy on the quest for his brother and that’s something we have to live with. When will they pop back up? Is Agatha going to get a body any time soon? Whatever happens, I love that the Robinson run got a shout out in this way and I do hope that it leads to more of our favorite comic storylines coming to life in future Marvel properties.

