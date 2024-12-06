WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 05: MAGA hats sit on a table during the election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on November 05, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Today, voters cast their ballots to determine whether Republican nominee former President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will become the next President of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
‘Y’all called it socialism’: The internet calls out Republicans’ hypocrisy over American healthcare

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Dec 6, 2024 05:13 am

GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna and the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement are being criticized for hypocrisy by social media users.

Representative Luna has expressed that it’s time for Americans to “make better food choices” on Twitter. She added in her tweet, “Instead of subsidizing unhealthy, processed foods that harm our health, our government should incentivize Americans to make better food choices! It’s time to prioritize nutrition over profits and support a healthier, stronger nation.” This is reminiscent of Robert F. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement. RFK largely blames food and drug companies for the rampant health issues Americans are facing.

Social media users are frustrated because former First Lady Michelle Obama has also pushed for clean eating during the Obama administration. The former FLOTUS ran an anti-childhood obesity campaign. She also advocated for including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in school lunches. One social media user said, “Michelle Obama tried to do this for school kids, and y’all called it socialism.”

Branding over substance

Other social media users pointed out the Republican hypocrisy surrounding the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ initiative. While RFK gets praised for promoting healthy food choices, former FLOTUS Obama was criticized by Republicans for the same idea. At the time, Republicans generally thought that Obama’s school lunches would be more expensive. They also felt that Obama was overstepping on parental decisions by promoting nutrition policies, and they accused her of arrogance.

Needless to say, the face matters, and party color matters more than the cause they’re fighting for. They couldn’t care less about healthy food back in the Obama administration because of costs. Now, they’re adamant about hijacking the idea and making it seem like they’ve always been against ultra-processed food. Up to date, Republican supporters still accuse the former FLOTUS of making school lunches taste worse.

