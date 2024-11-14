‘Worst cabinet pick in American history’: Republican White House advisor ruthlessly slams Trump’s Attorney General pick Matt Gaetz

While we have great highs (like The Onion buying Infowars), we are also living in a time of extremely low lows. Like Matt Gaetz being Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General. What exactly are we doing here?

Recommended Videos

Gaetz, who maybe (allegedly) drove an underage teenage girl over state lines to a party, is a US representative and also a lawyer but more than that, he sucks. Now, he will have power in the government and this really is the worst timeline. The Attorney General serves as a counselor to state government agencies and legislatures. Great. But even Republicans like John Bolton think this is a BAD idea.

Look if the life long Republican and Colonel Sanders look-a-like is saying that this is the “worst cabinet pick in American history,” something is wrong.

BREAKING: John Bolton, who served in every Republican WH administration since Reagan, says today is not a good day and calls Trump picking Matt Gaetz as Attorney General the "worst cabinet pick in American history."



Whoa. pic.twitter.com/iFRuK5hc9Q — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 14, 2024

“It’s a big day. Not a good day, but a big day,” Bolton said. “It must be the worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history. I think this is something that falls well outside the scope of deference that should be given to a President in nominating members of the senior team. Gaetz is not only totally incompetent for this job, he doesn’t have the character. He is a person of moral turpitude and not withstanding how difficult it may be politically, this is a nomination that the Republican party should oppose.”

Imagine your entire party turning on you. That’s hilarious! We all are aware that Matt Gaetz is the worst kind of white man and to know that even lifelong Republicans don’t want him to be part of Trump’s cabinet really does make this hilarious.

Matt Gaetz in charge of anything is the worst thing to happen to America

Putting a man who had legal trouble in charge of the Department of Justice is actual evil villain stuff. But then again, the MAGA fans just elected a literal criminal to be President of the United States. So it isn’t surprising that Trump is filling his cabinet with the worst kinds of people.

Between Gaetz and Elon Musk, we’re definitely doomed. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what anyone says. Trump will do what he wants and people like Gaetz lack the braincells to push back at the president. So he will follow suit and follow Trump around like the gross little puppy he is. This choice though is one that isn’t going to be good for anyone. Not for the liberals and the Democrats and not for Republicans.

That’s why Bolton is speaking out against the appointment. And if people who have dedicated their lives and careers to the Republican party are telling you that this is a bad idea, maybe it is actually a really bad idea. I mean, I know that it is one but MAGA won’t listen to a liberal telling them that they’re going to destroy the country. Maybe a Reagan era Republican can send a clear message to them about how horrible Matt Gaetz is for us all.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy