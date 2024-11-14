Today in LOL: The Onion buys Infowars, vows to turn it into satire site

Good things do exist. Like The Onion buying Infowars and turning it into a satire site. Wherever Alex Jones is today, we know that he is having the worst day ever and that feels really great.

As many are saying online, this was the funniest possible outcome and that’s the truth. It almost feels like a headline for The Onion itself. For context: Alex Jones used to run the website Infowars. It gave Jones a platform to spread his misinformation and harmful rhetoric, including pushing a narrative that there wasn’t actually a shooting at Sandy Hook. The school shooting resulted in the death of children and their teachers and many were outraged by Jones’ stance.

The parents of Sandy Hook, rightfully, did not let this go and it resulted in Jones having to lose Infowars due to bankruptcy. Jones, who is allowed back on X now because of Elon Musk despite being previously banned, announced the sale on social media.

“I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the U.S. trustee over our bankruptcy this morning and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning,” Jones said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen but I’m going to be here until they come and turn the lights off.”

The rumor is The Onion has plans to turn it into a satirical site. According to NBC News, “The Onion plans to shutter Jones’ InfoWars and rebuild the website featuring well-known internet humor writers and content creators, according to a person with knowledge of the sale.”

The Onion had the chance to do the funniest thing ever, and they actually did it pic.twitter.com/O27F0JEAc8 — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) November 14, 2024

So when you think about it, The Onion is partially responsible for getting the families of Sandy Hook paid for the pain that Jones caused and that’s beautiful.

Some things are still good, like The Onion buying Infowars

I am sure someone in the world feels bad for Alex Jones. I never will. That man terrorized the families of Sandy Hook. Families who lost their loved ones. I hope that he never has a good day ever. The Onion buying Infowars is just the icing on the cake. What I really love is that these families are actually getting money from Jones.

It doesn’t replace their loved ones. The money isn’t going to erase the pain but it does set a precedent. People like Jones can’t just say what they want without consequences. Although he may have thought he was invincible, this auction really shows the reality of Jones’ situation.

I hope that the new Infowars is a site that continues the brilliance of The Onion but with its own unique twist. Maybe mocking Jones and his little friends? Whatever the new site decides to do, it is absolutely hilarious knowing that this was the outcome of Jones’ case.

A man who spread lies and hurt people now lost everything to the best satire site around. You cannot write comedy this good! Anyway, I hope that Alex Jones continues to have as many bad days as he is around for.

