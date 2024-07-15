Well, We Know Which Vegapunk Is Making It Out of Egghead

For a few weeks, I’ve been opening my regular One Piece chapter roundups with “any chapter now, we could be headed to Elbaf.” That statement hasn’t yet fully come true, but we’re closer than ever.

Recommended Videos

One Piece chapter 1120 gave us a significant development towards the Straw Hats’ escape from Egghead—at the cost of a tremendous sacrifice. So let’s jump right into it. After all, chapter 1120 is named after its brightest star.

Noooooooooo

Major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1120 ahead

Ever since York’s betrayal resulted in the slow elimination of Vegapunk and his satellites, we’ve wondered which Vegapunk—if any—will make it on the Straw Hats’ ship and escape from Egghead. After 1120, we seemingly have our answer. But not without significant heartbreak.

Shaka was assassinated by York. Pythagoras was killed by S-Snake. Edison seems to have sacrificed himself to in order extend the Labophase’s island clouds, enabling the Sunny’s escape. And now, Atlas has sacrificed herself, too. She heroically attacked Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, pushing him back and allowing the Sunny the time it needed to Coup De Burst off of the Labophase.

Atlas’s sacrifice was both a major upset and majorly upsetting. From the time she, in all her giant adorableness, burst onto the scene and cheerfully proclaimed, “My job is violence!,” she became the fan-favorite among Vegapunk’s satellites. Many, many fans were hoping she would be able to escape.

To rub salt into the wound, at the end of the chapter, York cheers, “Atlas is gone! Now the only Dr. Vegapunk left in the world is little old me!!” Every now and again, a One Piece villain sinks so low that their disgusting disregard for life becomes shockingly apparent. This was one of those moments, a quintessential One Piece villain moment worthy of a Celestial Dragon. The fact that she’s cheering a death that the reader is mourning only makes it more despicable.

Of course, York is wrong—Lilith is still alive. Atlas just knocked her out so that she would be desynced from Punk Records and York would think she was dead. So we have our answer as to which Vegapunk is going with the Straw Hats. I was personally hoping both Lilith and Atlas could make it out. I was greedy.

D. erasure

In other news, One Piece chapter 1120 might be the first time in manga history a cliffhanger has revolved around the word “thus.” The original Dr. Vegapunk’s message is about to end, but not before he gives us some major prediction about the world’s future.

The chapter contained other revelations, too—namely that Professor Clover was secretly a “D.” The reveal had a mixed reception from fans. On one hand, does everyone who does something significant against the World Government have to have a D.? It feels like an unnecessary retcon. On the other hand, we know that One Piece has already rejected a Chosen One narrative several times over, even in connection to who does and doesn’t bear the name of “D.”

So yeah, Clou D. Clover is a little disappointing. But it also sheds light on a fascinating trend that wasn’t articulated before: The World Government goes around and kills people for simply having a “D.” in their name. It connects back to how a young Trafalgar D. Water Law explained his parents told him never, ever tell people his full name.

And our understanding of the strength of the World Government forces, namely the Five Elders, is only growing. At this juncture, they feel impossible to beat with our heroes’ current knowledge and strength level. Even after Atlas’ sacrifice by blowing herself up, Nusjuro was able to regenerate.

Which is why we’re thankful for the Iron Giant, who appears to be about to pull some shit. All because he’s so happy to see Joyboy again. Unfortunately, Luffy has no idea what he’s talking about.

#ONEPIECE1120 SPOILERS



Luffy is the absolute cutest, I simply can't. pic.twitter.com/nqbnFwtMmj — Kirsten (@kircarey) July 14, 2024

You guys, Luffy is the cutest.

Robot time when?

Chapter 1120 was the first chapter back after a one-week break. That means we’re going to get another chapter right away! Chapter 1121 will release, fittingly enough, on Sunday, September 21, 2024. New chapters drop around 11 AM ET / 8 AM Pacific on the Shonen Jump app.

Any version of the chapter that appears before Sunday is an unsanctioned, unofficial leak. Please wait to post your reactions accordingly!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy