We’re Watching ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 2 for BOTH the Fights AND the Plot

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 9, 2024 01:13 pm
Haruka Sakura after beating up a bunch of thugs from Episode 1 of Wind Breaker

You watched Wind Breaker for some fights, and who could blame you? CloverWorks Studios never miss when it comes to fight scenes, and they’re not about to with this wonderful high school anime.

But Wind Breaker isn’t just about fights and gang life. It’s about Sakura Haruka, a boy who was shunned for having heterochromia and unique looks. The only way he survived the bullying was by talking with his fists, until he moved to Furin High School, which was widely known for having stronger fighters.

Determined to rise to the top, he quickly realized that the students of Furin High aren’t treated like outcasts as he hoped. What’s next for Haruka? We’ll figure it out on the second episode of Wind Breaker, airing on April 11, 2024, at Crunchyroll.

It’s like the police don’t exist in this anime, and high schoolers are doing all the work to keep the town safe. Haruka came for trouble, but he might be getting friendship instead. Unlike his previous town and school, Haruka is welcomed by both the Boufurin (Furin High School students) and the town like a regular person.

He’s been gravely mistreated for his unique looks, which is odd because if Haruka were in our world, modeling agencies would be after him. But in a town where gangs and turfs exist, Haruka’s looks would be the last thing on people’s minds. If he stays long enough, he might get stronger and reach the peak of the Boufurin—just not in the way he expected.

We’re all watching this anime for the fights, but I’m staying hooked just to see Haruka get comfortable with people being warm and affectionate towards him. This may be the one time in anime where I’d be hoping for the power of friendship to prevail, because Haruka clearly had it rough.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.