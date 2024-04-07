Category:
Anime

I’m About To Watch Delinquents Break Each Other’s Bones at ‘Wind Breaker’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 7, 2024 05:22 pm
Sakura Haruka from Wind Breaker's trailer

Wind Breaker is a high-school, delinquent anime like you’ve never seen before. Wait, didn’t we just watch another high-school gang anime in 2023 with a complicated time-travel plot?

Recommended Videos

Yes, but this main character won’t travel back in time to change timelines and then break into tears when he fails to do something right every five minutes, like in Tokyo Revengers. Nii Satoru’s manga is a redemption story about a boy named Haruka who came to a new town to become the strongest delinquent in Furin High School. Only Haruka is surprised to learn that Furin High School’s students have become the unlikely heroes and protectors of their town.

Not only that, but the townspeople are actually nice and welcome Haruka after he defends a local woman from thugs. Wind Breaker previewed its first episode on April 5, 2024, on Japanese television. But you can start watching Haruka’s reluctant heroism on Crunchyroll.

Is there a trailer?

You bet there is!

Furin High School’s students are good, but that doesn’t mean they can’t fight. There’s a good reason why other gangs are careful around them, after all. Haruka himself is a strong fighter, but he’ll discover friendship with this unlikely group of misfits.

Still, there’s a lot of trouble coming from other turfs. Boufurin, the gang from Furin High School, isn’t the only gang around. Because what’s a delinquent anime without a bunch of fighting? Rival gangs are stirring up trouble around town, and the Boufurins are more than willing to pick a fight or two to keep things peaceful.

(featured image: CloverWorks)

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.