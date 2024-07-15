Someone Will Parry His Way to Victory in ‘I Parry Everything’ Episode 3

I Parry Everything takes the concept of “practice makes perfect” to another level. Noor doesn’t have much going for him, and he was turned away at every royal training school because of his lack of talent. But after training for over a decade, Noor has become unfathomably powerful.

His skills are so basic that people tend to underestimate him. Even Noor himself doesn’t think he’s anything special. But King Clays can sense that Noor isn’t just a common adventurer. For saving Princess Lynne, King Clays rewarded Noor with his good, old greatsword.

We can already imagine Noor doing great things with that weapon. But Noor thinks shoving dirt out of the canals with the sword is probably its best use. Before that can happen, Noor will have to spar against one of the king’s men to formally leave the castle. I Parry Everything, episode three, is coming to Crunchyroll on July 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET.

How powerful is Noor?

"I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet!" TV Anime Adaptation Announced.



Air Date: July 2024

Animation Studio: OLM



Based on the Fantasy Adventure LN by Nabeshiki & Kawaguchipic.twitter.com/Bu4OacH35x — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) March 19, 2024

We already know that Noor’s parry can theoretically take on 1,000 men. In the first episode alone, we’ve seen him parry a minotaur effortlessly. His sword may have broken, but he was able to walk away as the victor of the battle. Gilbert doesn’t look kindly at Noor and probably sees him as a nobody.

Most of us are rooting for Noor, but remember that he doesn’t have any attack skills. Gilbert may be unlikeable, but he wouldn’t be serving the king directly if he wasn’t powerful either. Nevertheless, I can’t wait to see Noor kick Gilbert’s butt with just the basics.

