‘Tower of God’ Season 2 Is Already Underway

At the end of Tower of God season 1, we are left shocked as Rachel, Bam’s whole reason for living and climbing the tower, betrays him and pushes him to his death.

We have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of Bam, though, as the second season focuses on the characters of Ja Wangnan and Jue Viole Grace, the latter of whom looks suspiciously familiar …

Season 2 of Tower of God has already kicked off, with the first episode, titled “Last Chance,” premiering on July 7. The anime is based on the hugely popular South Korean manhwa, written and illustrated by S.I.U. (the pen name of Lee Jong-hui), which has also been adapted as a video game as well. The first season of the anime aired back in 2020 and fans have been waiting patiently for a second season to arrive. Now, four years later it’s finally here! Will we now get to find out why Rachel did what she did?

Moving onward and upward

The second season takes place six years after the events of the last season, and though we don’t see “Bam” we do meet some new characters as they also attempt to climb the tower and attain the power that comes from reaching the top. This time we meet Ja Wangnan, who acts as the main protagonist of the second season and is determined to become king of the whole tower.

As this season covers the “Return of the Prince” arc, we have to wonder if Ja Wangnan is indeed this Prince. Another character is the somewhat more mysterious and powerful Jue Viole Grace, who states he is a slayer candidate for the FUG. The pair accompany a group of other ascenders as they attempt to pass the tests on the 20th floor and beyond.

Release dates and more

The second episode aired on July 14, and every episode of this 13-episode season is set to release on Sundays at 7:00 AM (PT) or 10:00 AM (ET).

The animation studio changed between seasons. The first season was animated by Telecom Animation Film while the second season has been animated by The Answer Studio. Akira Suzuki directed season 2 and the cast includes Taichi Ichikawa who voices Jue Viole Grace, and voiced Bam in the first season (okay, I’m pretty sure you have all picked up on the hints I’ve laid down by now), and Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan. Other voice cast include:

Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa

Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng

Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng

Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang

Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor

Kengo Kawanishi as Prince

Natsuko Abe as Nia

Naoki Irie as Rai

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis

You can catch the first two episodes now streaming on Crunchyroll and then sign in every Sunday to keep up with the second season of Tower of God.

