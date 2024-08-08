Do We Really Have to Say Goodbye to ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth season landed on Netflix Thursday, August 8, and fans are diving back into the deep end with the Hargreeves siblings. What fans might not be prepared for is saying goodbye to the show altogether—but season 4 is the last season of the hit Netflix series.

Recommended Videos

We fell in love with all of the Hargreeves kids back in 2019 when the first season was released. Now that season 4 is out, it seems like fans aren’t ready to say their farewells to the show even though this is sadly the end. But at least it’s an ending that the creatives planned for.

According to an interview with The Express, showrunner Steve Blackman said the show always had a four-season arc. “I have what I think is an end to the TV show. Netflix may want more than that, but I have a sweet thought of where I think the show should end and where we’re going,” he said.

The season was also cut down from 10 episodes to just 6 and Blackman explained why that happened for the final season. Talking to Radio Times, Blackman shared that there was a plan to do more than that but the team worked with Netflix and agreed to do 6 episodes.

“We had planned at one point for more episodes, and then we agreed with Netflix to do six. At the time, it seemed like the right amount. I had to do a little bit of compressing because we thought there’d be a bit more material, but it turned out to be a perfect number,” he said. “Could we have done more? Yes, but I think the six we have are just the perfect way to end the season.”

So sadly, it is time to say goodbye. We won’t be seeing a fifth season of The Umbrella Academy but at least it was what the creatives wanted, right?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy