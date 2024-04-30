A spider runs from a wagon down a village street in "So I'm A Spider So What"
What’s Going on With ‘So I’m A Spider So What?’ Season 2?

Jack Doyle
Published: Apr 29, 2024 10:35 pm

The spiders in my basement wanna know. So I’m A Spider So What? is their favorite show. They crawl up out of the floorboards and fix their octets of eyeballs the exploits of their fav anime spider girl. They’re sick of humans pretending to be spiders. They don’t want Tom Holland, they want the real thing.

What is So I’m A Spider So What? about?

After being killed in a mysterious explosion, an average high school girl is reincarnated as a low-level dungeon spider in a brand-new fantasy world! Thank the anime gods she didn’t come back a boring slime or a morally questionable goblin, but a real creature that deserves some screen time.

The show comes with a classic isekai anime plot. Our arachnid heroine has to learn to adapt to her strange new world and try not to get squashed in the process. Thankfully, there are no rolled-up newspapers in this world! Just monsters … lots of monsters. On second thought, the rolled-up newspaper doesn’t seem so insurmountable anymore.

Will there be a season 2?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a second season of So I’m A Spider So What? I broke the news to my basement spiders, and they didn’t take it well. Their spider brains can’t quite understand that unless an anime is a smash hit like Demon Slayer or Chainsaw Man a second season can take years. Or never happen at all.

After hours spent trying to understand their waving limbs in an attempt at communication, I finally surmised that my friends intend to flock to the studio responsible for So I’m A Spider So What en masse and protest until a second season is announced. It’s gonna be a real sticky situation, if I catch their drift.

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.