A Guide to Every Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

It has been over four years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung into theaters, delighting fans with its innovative animation and taking us on a deep dive into the multiverse and all its Spider-Man variants. Now, following several delays, its first sequel is finally becoming a reality as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to premiere on June 2, 2023.

Across the Spider-Verse is panning out to be even bigger and bolder than the first film, with six distinct animation styles (instead of one) and many new Spider-Man variants set to appear. The hype around the sequel was further elevated when Sony dropped the first trailer on December 13. Fans were awe-struck by the beautiful animation sequences, the surprisingly heartfelt speech for Miles Morales’ mom, and the new allies and villains. Additionally, there were tons of Spider-People hiding in the trailer, just waiting to be spotted and analyzed by fans. With all these new Spider-Friends and Spider-Foes, things could get confusing. With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide to every Spider-Man set to appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (or at least the ones we know about so far).

1. Miles Morales

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the main Spider-Man and protagonist of the Spider-Verse film series and hails from Earth-1610. Morales is a teenager from Brooklyn who was bitten by a radioactive spider and became his world’s Spider-Man after its original Spider-Man (Chris Pine) tragically died. Miles’ mission to save his world from Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) introduced him to the multiverse, where he met and allied with several Spider-People from other universes.

2. Spider-Gwen

Hailee Steinfeld is also reprising her role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen. Sometimes also referred to as Ghost-Spider, Gwen is from Earth-65 and finds solace in music, often using the drums as an escape from her overbearing father. From the looks of it, she will have a bigger role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the producers have teased there could be some romantic tension between Miles and Gwen.

3. Peter B. Parker

Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) will be another familiar face in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the first film, he is the weathered, more melancholy, and disheveled Spider-Man of the main universe, Earth-616. Fortunately, Morales was able to break through Parker’s walls, inspiring him to be a hero once more. Eager to make up for his shortcomings, he decides to reunite with Mary Jane at the end of the first film. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will further explore this reinvigorated Spider-Man, his relationship with Mary Jane, and the special new Spider-Person they welcome into the world.

4. Miguel O’Hara (a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099)

Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, is one of the most highly anticipated new Spider-Men in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. His entrance in the film series was initially teased in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse. Voiced by Oscar Isaac, O’Hara is from Earth-928 and is an engineer for the corrupt corporation Alchemax, which is owned by Kingpin. Through experimentation, half of O’Hara’s DNA was rewritten with that of a spider, giving him elevated powers compared to some Spider-Men. Based on what we know so far, it seems that O’Hara may be slightly antagonistic in the sequel.

5. Jessica Drew (a.k.a. Spider-Woman)

Issa Rae will be appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman. Hailing from Earth-404, this version of Spider-Man is five months pregnant during the events of the film. Besides the fact that she’s totally badass, not much else is known about her role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the comics, however, she was once a Hydra operative who rebelled against the organization and became the heroic Spider-Woman instead.

6. Hobart “Hobie” Brown (a.k.a. Punk Spider-Man)

Hobart “Hobie” Brown is another fun addition to Across the Spider-Verse. Also known as Spider-Punk, Hobie will be voiced by Daniel Kaluuya. In the comics, Hobie is an unhoused teenager from Earth-138 who becomes his world’s Spider-Man after being bitten by a spider that had become radioactive due to the illegal dumping of toxic waste. Hobie rallied the Spider Army to free his world from the reign of President Osborne. He also worked his love of music into his crime-fighting, using it to inspire rebellion and disable Osborne’s technology.

7. Takuya Yamashiro

Takuya Yamashiro will be appearing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, though the actor voicing the character has not yet been confirmed. Yamashiro appeared in the 1978 Spider-Man Japanese TV series, in which he was portrayed by Shinji Tōdō. Yamashiro is also sometimes referred to as Japanese Spider-Man or Supaidāman. In the TV series, he is a motorcycle racer who gained his powers after being injected with the blood of an alien spider species from Planet Spider.

8. Pavitr Prabhakar

Pavitr Prabhakar’s inclusion in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been confirmed via concept art. However, not much is known about the character, including the actor who will voice him. In the comics, Pavitr is from Earth-50101, where he was orphaned following the death of his parents. After moving to Mumbai with his aunt and uncle, Pavitr obtains spider powers from an ancient Yogi so he can fight a local crime lord.

9. Insomniac Games Spider-Man

The Spider-Man from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game, developed by Insomniac Games, was spotted in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. His characteristic video game costume was visible, but only for a split second. The voice actor for Insomniac’s Spider-Man in the film is unknown, though it is believed his appearance will be more of a cameo or easter egg for fans of the video game.

10. Mangaverse Spider-Man

Mangaverse Spider-Man is another version of the character confirmed to be appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As with a few others on this list, the extent of his role and the actor voicing him are still unknown. In the comics, Mangaverse Peter hails from Earth-2301, where he trained with a ninja clan known as the Spider Clan, under his sensei, Uncle Ben. After losing his uncle to Venom, this Peter began to train with more ferocity and eventually gained spider-like abilities after he was possessed by a different variant of Venom.

11. Ben Reilly (a.k.a. Scarlet Spider)

Ben Reilly (a.k.a. Scarlet Spider)’s inclusion was confirmed via Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise. His voice actor, however, has yet to be revealed. In the comics, Ben Reilly is from Earth-616 and is a clone of Spider-Man. In Across the Spider-Verse, he’ll be Peter B. Parker’s clone, though no further details have been revealed about his role.

12. Maybelle Reilly (a.k.a. Lady Spider)

Maybelle Reilly is another Spider-Man variant who was spotted in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. In the comics, she is from Earth-803 and is a variant of Aunt May who gained spider abilities after being bitten by her father’s caged spider. She later built herself web-shooters and became Lady Spider.

13. Spider-Man Unlimited

Spider-Man Unlimited is another variation of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that will reference the hero’s TV history. Spider-Man Unlimited was an animated TV series that ran for one season in 1999 and featured the voice of Rino Romano as the eponymous hero. The voice actor for this iteration of the character has not been confirmed for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but he will be a member of O’Hara’s team.

14. May Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Girl)

Concept art for Across the Spider-Verse confirmed that the infant Peter B. Parker is seen carrying in a sling in the trailer is indeed May Parker. In the comics, May Parker is the first-born daughter of Peter and Mary Jane. May develops her father’s spider abilities and takes up his mantle after his retirement. She was eventually known as Spider-Girl or Mayday Parker, but in the film she is still only an infant—so it’s unclear how much of her history will be explored.

15. Spider-Monkey

Spider-Monkey was also spotted in the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, though the actor voicing him has yet to be revealed. Given that Peter Porker (John Mulaney) appeared in the first film, it isn’t surprising the sequel dug up another unusual version of Spider-Man. Spider-Monkey, as his name implies, is a spider monkey who was bitten by a radioactive spider and boasts all the same powers that Spider-Man does—just in monkey form.

16. Bombastic Bag-Man

Another weird Spider-Man variation spotted in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is Bombastic Bag-Man—an iteration of Spider-Man that was introduced in 1984’s Amazing Spider-Man #258. In the comic storyline, Peter Parker gave up his symbiote suit with the aid of Reed Richards. In need of a new suit, Richards let Peter borrow a Fantastic Four suit along with a paper bag to conceal his identity. Hence, the Bombastic Bag-Man became a thing and is resurfacing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

