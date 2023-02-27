Please, Sony, Put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’!

Following the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland’s future as the iconic character has remained uncertain. Spider-Man has always been a unique character in the film world of Marvel, given the character’s complicated film rights history. Sony has exclusively owned the Spider-Man film rights since 1999 and has produced two film series with the character. However, in 2015, Sony struck a licensing agreement with Marvel Studios and collaborated on the three Spider-Man films to allow Holland to appear as the MCU’s iteration of the character.

Sony, though, still has the film rights to Spider-Man and has continued building its Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and has even turned its hit animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, into a film series. Given this complicated arrangement, many are uncertain if Holland will appear again as the character. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the last film in his contract, and there has been no official confirmation of Sony and Marvel continuing to collaborate for further films. However, since November 2022, rumors have claimed that Holland has already signed a new contract with Sony Pictures.

The deal will apparently see him star in another trilogy produced by Sony in partnership with Marvel Studios. It is unclear whether these films would be in the MCU or SSU, though. These rumors have not been confirmed, but Marvel head Kevin Feige has teased that plans are moving forward for a fourth Spider-Man film and that it even has a set story.

Will Holland be in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

If the latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rumors are true, official confirmation of Holland’s deal with Sony may be forthcoming. As said above, following the success of the 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony quickly ordered a sequel, which will be broken up into two parts. The first part is slated to release on June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, a rumor has surfaced alleging that Holland will appear as Spider-Man in the film.

Rumors of Holland’s appearance in the film have swirled since late last year. Given that the sequel will see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) meet further iterations of Spider-Man in alternate universes, it was rumored that the MCU iteration of Spider-Man would be appearing in the film. However, it was unclear if Holland would be voicing the character or not. Now, insider Jeff Sneider on his podcast, The Hot Mic, claims that Holland will, indeed, be returning in the film. In fact, he alleged that it is the live-action Holland viewers will see.

Sneider explains that one of the universes Miles visits will be a live-action universe. Hence, an animated Miles will meet Holland’s live-action Spider-Man. He further claimed that the film’s release date delay can be attributed to Sony’s efforts to get Holland to appear in the film. So far, this is still just a rumor that has not been officially confirmed by Sony. However, if Holland really has already inked a deal with the studio, it wouldn’t be too difficult to see him agreeing to a cameo in one of their other Spider-Man films. His return so soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home would certainly be a shocker, but viewers will have to wait until Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s release to see if it actually happens.

