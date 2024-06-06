My Happy Marriage Season 2 Announcement!
(Crunchyroll)
Category:
Anime

Will Miyo and Kudo’s Romance Return in ‘My Happy Marriage’ Season 2?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 07:29 am

Everyone who loved My Happy Marriage had their heartstrings tugged. It’s not just a story about a damsel in distress finding her happily ever after. Miyo was able to escape her awful family and awaken a dormant power within herself.

Recommended Videos

The story couldn’t possibly end there. Fans love seeing Miyo and Kudo together and admire their healthy relationship. Given how healthy their relationship is, I’d go as far as saying that this couple outweighs the nutritional value of vegetables.

Although a release date has yet to be announced, a second season of My Happy Marriage has been confirmed. Due to the positive reception of many fans, a second season was basically inevitable for this series. My Happy Marriage is one of the best fantasy romance animes out there.

What’s Next for Miyo and Kudo?

Since we’re unsure when the second season is coming out, you can read the Light Novel of My Happy Marriage from the beginning in the meantime. It details the events after the first season and may be the source material for the coming season.

The first season ended wonderfully, but watching it was painful. Bearing witness to Miyo’s abuse and suffering was sickening. Despite coming from a prestigious family, she was treated as a servant and degraded on a daily basis. Even after she moved to the Kiyoka household, Miyo had to learn that her value didn’t come from being “useful” to others. 

Kaya was lucky to leave alive after all she’d done to her sister, Miyo. Every other fan seems to be satisfied to hear Kudo put Kaya in her place. No better words can be said to her than “I’d never marry you, even if the heavens demand it.” It’s brutal, but after the Saimori family home was burned down by Kudo’s powers, Kaya is now living her worst life. She went from being a spoiled noble lady to becoming a servant for another noble family. 

Will you be watching My Happy Marriage season 2?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who Is The Betrayer? Will We Find Out in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1108?
One Piece Episode 1107 S-snake
One Piece Episode 1107 S-snake
One Piece Episode 1107 S-snake
Category: Anime
Anime
Who Is The Betrayer? Will We Find Out in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1108?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Tanjiro Will Be Stretched to His Limits in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 5
Tokito training the Demon Slayer Corps
Tokito training the Demon Slayer Corps
Tokito training the Demon Slayer Corps
Category: Anime
Anime
Tanjiro Will Be Stretched to His Limits in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 5
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 5, 2024
Read Article The 15 Sweetest, Hottest, Most Couples-Goals-Worthy Anime Couples, Ranked
ashitaka and san waking up in the grass together
ashitaka and san waking up in the grass together
ashitaka and san waking up in the grass together
Category: Anime
Anime
The 15 Sweetest, Hottest, Most Couples-Goals-Worthy Anime Couples, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Denji’s Age Was a Shock to ‘Chainsaw Man’ Viewers and Characters Alike
Denji gives a peace sign in 'Chainsaw Man'
Denji gives a peace sign in 'Chainsaw Man'
Denji gives a peace sign in 'Chainsaw Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
Denji’s Age Was a Shock to ‘Chainsaw Man’ Viewers and Characters Alike
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Jun 4, 2024
Read Article The Beginning of the End Starts in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7, Episode 6
The Heroes of My Hero Academia launching a surprise attack against All for One
The Heroes of My Hero Academia launching a surprise attack against All for One
The Heroes of My Hero Academia launching a surprise attack against All for One
Category: Anime
Anime
The Beginning of the End Starts in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7, Episode 6
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Is The Betrayer? Will We Find Out in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1108?
One Piece Episode 1107 S-snake
Category: Anime
Anime
Who Is The Betrayer? Will We Find Out in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1108?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Tanjiro Will Be Stretched to His Limits in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 5
Tokito training the Demon Slayer Corps
Category: Anime
Anime
Tanjiro Will Be Stretched to His Limits in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 5
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 5, 2024
Read Article The 15 Sweetest, Hottest, Most Couples-Goals-Worthy Anime Couples, Ranked
ashitaka and san waking up in the grass together
Category: Anime
Anime
The 15 Sweetest, Hottest, Most Couples-Goals-Worthy Anime Couples, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Denji’s Age Was a Shock to ‘Chainsaw Man’ Viewers and Characters Alike
Denji gives a peace sign in 'Chainsaw Man'
Category: Anime
Anime
Denji’s Age Was a Shock to ‘Chainsaw Man’ Viewers and Characters Alike
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Jun 4, 2024
Read Article The Beginning of the End Starts in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7, Episode 6
The Heroes of My Hero Academia launching a surprise attack against All for One
Category: Anime
Anime
The Beginning of the End Starts in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7, Episode 6
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 4, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.