One of Netflix’s Most Popular Original Film Series Is Set To Expand

Following the success of Netflix’s Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction film series, viewers are likely eager to know if he will return for a third movie.

Extraction premiered in 2020 and is an action thriller that sees Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, who is sent on a mission to retrieve Ovi Mahajan, Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of a powerful drug lord. The movie received mostly positive reviews and became the most-watched original movie premiere on Netflix at the time. After experiencing some delays due to COVID-19, Extraction 2 arrived on the platform last year. The sequel confirms Rake survived his near-death experience in the previous film. He soon decides to take on another mission involving rescuing the abducted family of a crime syndicate leader.

Upon its release, Extraction 2 led Netflix’s Top 10 chart, earning hundreds of millions of views and stellar reviews. Its success and cliffhanger ending left viewers anxious for more of the action series.

Is Extraction 3 happening?

Unlike the original movie, which ended on an ambiguous note, Extraction 2 ended by effectively setting the stage for another movie. At the end of the mission, Rake finds himself in prison with his partner Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani). However, a mysterious stranger named Alcott (Idris Elba) unexpectedly offers the pair freedom on the condition that they agree to another undisclosed mission. With a new mission already lined up for Rake and Khan, Netflix seemed to be hinting at the series’ continuation.

Sure enough, just one day after Extraction 2‘s premiere, Hemsworth appeared at Netflix’s annual Tudum event and confirmed Extraction 3 was officially in development. He is set to reprise his role as Rake, while Sam Hargrave is returning to direct. No other cast members are confirmed, but viewers are anticipating the potential return of Farahani and Elba. Updates have been fairly sparse since the confirmation, but last month, Hemsworth revealed that the movie is still in the writing process. Although he reiterated that the movie was happening, he admitted he did not know when production would actually begin.

Given that it’s still in its early stages of development, Extraction 3 may not be arriving on Netflix anytime soon. However, fans can rest assured the threequel is definitely happening.

