Chris Hemsworth’s and Joe Russo’s Comments Leave Clues for ‘Extraction 3’ Release Window

Evan Tiwari
Published: Jun 3, 2024 04:59 pm

A Netflix-original, the Extraction film franchise has been one of the most successful projects from the streaming giant, with a third film in the series in the works.

But as far as when we can expect the next film in the franchise, Extraction 3, while there hasn’t been a concrete confirmation yet, the cast and crew have been dropping hints here and there. The most recent one came from Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) himself, and this is what he had to say about the third film while in a conversation with Collider:

We’re in the middle of sort of writing, prepping, getting it ready . I don’t know when we’re gonna start, but it’s in the works.

Steve Weintraub/Collider

A month before Hemsworth’s revelation, Joe Russo had given an update, mentioning:

Yeah, we’re developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris’s schedule. Sam Hargrave is back directing.

Lade Omotade/Collider

While these comments don’t specifically mention a release window, they do indicate that production and filming on the project could begin soon. A conservative estimate based on that timeline means the film could come out sometime in 2026, while an aggressive route from the production would mean a late 2025 release is also possible. Also, since the first film was released in 2020, followed by the sequel in 2023, a 2026 release for the third film would form a pattern.

In terms of cast, the only name that can be confidently penciled in is that of Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the lead character, Tyler Rake. The other two actors who appeared in both previous Extraction films were Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa, and while the latter’s character dies in Extraction 2, Farahani is expected to reprise his role as Nik Khan, a mercenary and partner of Tyler.

Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko also stand a great chance of appearing in the third part, having played Alcott and Mia in the last film, respectively. The ending of Extraction 2 hinted at Elba’s return, while Kurylenko portrays Rake’s disgruntled ex-wife, and director Sam Hargrave could potentially look to further their arc.

A trailer for the film has not been released yet, although it could come out sometime later this year or early 2025. Extraction and Extraction 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

