Chris Hemsworth Shares New Photo of His ‘Furiosa’ Character (and His Sweet Ride)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is barreling at us faster than a war rig, and actor Chris Hemsworth recently shared an amazing photo of his villainous character.

Recommended Videos

Hemsworth, who’s best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has put his hammer aside for the time being to play Dementus, a warlord who enslaves the young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy). Yesterday, Hemsworth posted a set photo on Instagram, showing Dementus sitting astride a futuristic motorcycle.

The photo shows Hemsworth in costume as Dementus, which includes a white cape, goggles, and lots of leather. Hemsworth also has a teddy bear hanging from his chest. We also see the teddy bear in the Furiosa trailer, which means we may get an interesting (and maybe super upsetting?) backstory behind it.

And the bike! Dementus’ motorcycle has a huge set of gears under the handlebars, making it look strange and menacing. I can’t wait to see Dementus ride that thing.

Who is Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus?

Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which focuses on a young Furiosa being stolen from her people and sold into slavery. At CCXP last fall, Hemsworth gave audiences a little insight into his character. “He’s a very complicated individual, this character I play,” Hemsworth said. “He’s a violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland …. He has been birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed, and he’s learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him, and it’s a very manipulative charisma.”

You can watch the whole quote below, in this tweet by Collider’s Steven Weintraub.

#furiosa takes place 45 years after the collapse and here’s #chrishemsworth talking about his kill or be killed character. pic.twitter.com/4bZh2NdQO4 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 30, 2023

Hemsworth has also spoken about the process of filming with director George Miller, and Miller’s quest for authenticity in the lawless world of Mad Max. Hemsworth told Variety that Miller hired actors who had been incarcerated or members of gangs. “A lot of the actors … some were ex-criminals, one was a Hell’s Angel, people who came from very colorful and complicated lives,” Hemsworth said. “[Miller would] interview them and he wouldn’t get them to read the script, but ask them to tell him a story, tell him about their lives. All of a sudden there was a truth there, like they were seen for the first time. So on the long days, going into battle, they were there for him.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga comes out in theaters on May 24, 2024.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]