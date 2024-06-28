There Are Plenty More Bonkers ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes Still to Come

Though the legend of Ruby Sunday has finally been solved, Ncuti Gatwa’s turn as the Doctor isn’t over yet—far from it.

Doctor Who season 14—or season 1, if you’ve only just joined us—came to an explosive yet emotional end as Ruby (Millie Gibson) was finally reunited with her birth mother after helping the Doctor save the world from Sutekh, a vengeful deity hellbent on destroying all life in the universe.

Thankfully, the Doctor still has his trusty TARDIS and plenty of new adventures await him in Doctor Who season 15, which has, miraculously, already wrapped filming. Before the next season can kick off, though, a Christmas special will be released, in which the Doctor will be joined by none other than Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan. After that, in the new year—how are we already speaking about shows coming out in 2025?!—Doctor Who season 15 will begin in earnest, in which the Doctor will be joined by a new companion, portrayed by Varada Sethu.

Interestingly enough, Sethu has already had a minor role in Doctor Who’s recent season, playing a character called Mundy Flynn in “Boom.” Millie Gibson will also be returning as Ruby Sunday, though the extent of her role is currently unclear. Given the mystery of Mrs. Flood still hasn’t been solved, Anita Dobson will return for Doctor Who season 15 as well, and Jemma Redgrave and Bonnie Langford will likely return as Kate Stewart and Mel Bush respectively, too, as the Doctor continues his professional partnership with UNIT. (Hopefully, Jonathan Groff’s Rogue will return as well. Please and thank you, Doctor Who!)

It’s been speculated the new season will begin in May, exactly a year after Ncuti Gatwa’s first full season as the Doctor began to air. Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has teased that one of the new episodes “does things [Doctor Who] has never done before,” so clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to.

All episodes of Doctor Who season 14 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and Disney+ worldwide.

