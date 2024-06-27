Here’s What You Need To Know About ‘Doctor Who’ Season 15

Ncuti Gatwa’s first Doctor Who season has come to an end, but there’s still some mysteries to be solved. What’s the deal with Mrs. Flood? When’s Ruby coming back? And what horrors lurk in the Doctor’s future? Well, season 15 is set to answer some of those questions.

Who’s in the cast of Doctor Who season 15?

We know a few things about the cast of Doctor Who season 15 already. None other than Nicola Coughlan will be joining the Doctor on a Christmas adventure! But is she playing a friend or an enemy? Now that’s one thing we don’t know yet, but it’s very exciting to have her on board.

The Christmas special episode will be titled, “Joy to the World,” and after that, a new season will kick off. We can expect a new companion at that point! This will be Varada Sethu. We don’t know her character name yet, but we’ve seen her in the show already. She played Mundy Flynn in the episode “Boom.”

Sethu will be starring alongside Gatwa and a returning Millie Gibson as Ruby. (It’s unknown how many episodes Gibson will be appearing in, or at what point in the season she’ll show up.) Sethu said after her casting was announced:

I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family—because that is what they are—for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!

It’s probably also fair to assume that Anita Dobson will be playing a major role as Mrs. Flood in season 15. Clearly, we haven’t seen anywhere near the last of her, and Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) and Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) may also reprise their roles for this new season. They’re beloved characters, so surely audiences will want to check in with them after the events of “Empire of Death.“

Who’s writing Doctor Who season 15?

Showrunner Russell T. Davies will be writing for season 15, but the only other writer we know for sure is coming back is Steven Moffat. He’ll be writing “Joy to the World.”

Moffat discussed the upcoming episode on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel:

Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often – Christmas! Here comes Christmas. I can’t give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it’s mad, it’s one of the maddest Christmas specials you’ll ever see. It’s epic, it goes to so many different places. And it’s a great story of who the Doctor is when he’s alone.

Who is directing Doctor Who season 15?

We don’t have a list of writers yet, but we do have a list of directors. Amanda Brotchie, Peter Hoar, Makalla McPherson, Alex Pillai and Ben A. Williams will all be directing episodes.

When is Doctor Who season 15 coming out?

Production on season 15 has actually already wrapped, so we can expect it next year. Russell T. Davies told The Big Issue in November 2023, “If I sound a bit hyper, it’s because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025,” so it looks like May is the release date, same as it was for season 14.

Davies also added a little tidbit about the unknown episode, saying, “It does things we’ve never done before. The writing really pushed me. It’s such a mad episode, I had to deliver it with a diagram explaining what’s going on! I’ve never had to do that in my entire life before.”

It’s an exciting time to be a Whovian right now!

