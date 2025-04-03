Fox News’ Jesse Watters insulted Val Kilmer’s legacy with one small mistake

Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65 this week. He was a beloved actor and decidedly not in The Lost Boys, as Jesse Watters of Fox News thinks.

Watters invited director and filmmaker Oliver Stone on to talk about working with Kilmer. He worked with him on movies like The Doors, where Val Kilmer played the front man of the band The Doors, Jim Morrison. But Watters shared that he loved The Lost Boys, a movie that was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred Kiefer Sutherland.

“Well he was a great actor. The Lost Boys was one of my favorite films growing up,” Watters said on his show and I have to ask…have you seen the movie? Stone does not correct him (or point out that even Stone had nothing to do with The Lost Boys). But it did instantly have the ire of fans online responding to Watters about the situation.

Jesse Watters actually thinks that Val Kilmer is Kiefer Sutherland in the movie, 'The Lost Boys'…

I'm surprised Oliver Stone didn't correct him pic.twitter.com/RZKtBrqP72 — Kildzr (@kildzr) April 3, 2025

“Val Kilmer was in the Lost Boys? Did you just confuse Kiefer Sutherland with Val Kilmer?” one person wrote on X. And that is, seemingly, exactly what he did. He saw a blond man in the 80s and said “I know exactly who this is.” Which look, it happens, but he was talking to a director who worked with Kilmer on a completely different movie. So why are you even talking about this movie that had nothing to do with either of them?

Part of what makes this entire thing bad is that there are plenty of iconic Val Kilmer movies that he could have talked about. Did he just never see Top Gun? Did he do absolutely no research on who Oliver Stone is or why he knows Val Kilmer? All of this is incredibly weird and odd and now we have Jesse Watters confidently bringing up The Lost Boys when talking about Val Kilmer despite Kilmer having nothing to do with it.

