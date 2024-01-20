Varada Sethu Boards ‘Doctor Who’ as New Companion Following Millie Gibson’s Surprise Exit

When you’re traveling with the Doctor, time is relative. Still, according to new reports, Millie Gibson’s run as a companion on Doctor Who is shaping up to be especially short.

Recommended Videos

Following an initial casting announcement in November 2023, Gibson made her Doctor Who debut in the 2023 Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road.” This served as the first proper introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, following a few brief appearances in the preceding specials. But even though only one episode featuring Ruby has aired, it looks like Doctor Who has already set its sights on a new companion.

Originally reported by The Daily Mirror and later confirmed by Variety, the ex-Coronation Street star is departing Doctor Who at the end of series 14, which premieres in May. It’s certainly not the first time a companion only spent a single season with the Doctor. Donna Noble, before her recent return, was famously a one-season companion, as was Martha Jones. But Gibson saying goodbye to the TARDIS before her series even begins is certainly one of the faster turnarounds in the show’s history.

(image: BBC)

Gatwa’s Doctor won’t be traveling solo for long. His new companion will be Varada Sethu, best known for playing the rebel Cinta on the Star Wars series Andor. Sethu is set to board Doctor Who for series 15, which is currently filming in Wales.

(featured image: Kate Green/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for Breitling)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]