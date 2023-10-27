Will There Be a ‘Loki’ Season 3? Marvel Might Be Leaving the Door Open

Loki season 2 has proven to be a massive hit on Disney+, coming in with the most-viewed Marvel trailer yet, and over 10 million views after its season premiere. The message is clear: fans want more Loki.

But what will happen after season 2 wraps up in November? Will the story pave the way for the next Avengers film, Avengers: the Kang Dynasty? Will it tie into the upcoming Deadpool 3, which is rumored to involve the Time Variance Authority? Or could there possibly be a Loki season 3 in the works?

Here’s what we know so far!

Loki Producer Kevin Wright is down for Loki season 3

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright was candid about his hopes for telling future Loki stories. Although he was careful not to “reveal” a third season, he was also forthright about his hopes that Loki, and other Marvel shows, could be extended into more than one season each.

How do we do these efficiently, but also so that we can have seasons three, four, five … ? The whole idea of long form is you want these to be sustaining, and I think we’re starting to find that in Loki and deliver on it. So I would certainly love to keep telling stories in this little corner of the universe we’ve made.

Of course, one producer’s hopes don’t necessarily lead to firm plans. However, Marvel is rethinking its TV strategy on a larger scale, which could lead to a third season of Loki.

Marvel is rethinking its signature limited series format

After Loki season 2 premiered—and immediately following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike, in which TV writers fought for better working conditions and pay—The Hollywood Reporter reported on the studio’s plans to follow more traditional TV practices for its Disney+ series in the future. That means hiring showrunners who can oversee a show from start to finish, and focusing on longer seasons. In fact, THR states that “the studio plans on leaning into the idea of multiseason serialized TV, stepping away from the limited-series format that has defined it. Marvel wants to create shows that run several seasons, where characters can take time to develop relationships with the audience rather than feeling as if they are there as a setup for a big crossover event.”

Will Marvel apply that new strategy to Loki? It’s impossible to say quite yet—and with more than a two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, it’s hard to say when a season 3 would even come out—but Loki fans can keep their fingers crossed. In the meantime, we might get some clarity on what’s next for the God of Mischief when the Loki season 2 finale drops on November 9.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]