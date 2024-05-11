Fans of ‘Outlander’ Can Find Their Favorite Series on a New Streamer

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel series, Starz’s Outlander is one of the more unique shows currently on the air. The show blends elements of historical fiction, adventure, fantasy, romance, and drama, managing to reel viewers in season after season.

As of May 2024, only the first five seasons of Outlander are available to stream on Netflix. In Canada, Australia, and France, fans can watch up to six seasons of the show. It should be noted that the TV series is currently in its seventh season, which might indicate that Netflix hasn’t purchased the rights to stream seasons six and seven in the US yet.

American fans of Outlander can watch seasons 6 and 7 on Starz via a subscription. Netflix hasn’t announced the release schedule of seasons 6 and 7 yet; however, season 6 should have been made available on the streaming website by May 1, 2024, considering US audiences receive new seasons of Outlander two years after they have wrapped up airing in the country. For context, season 5 of the show was made available to stream in the United States in May 2022, two years after it aired on Starz.

Outlander was developed by Ronald D. Moore, and stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Each season is based on a different book in Gabaldon’s novel series. The first season is based on Outlander, the second on Dragonfly in Amber, the third on Voyager, the fourth on Drums of Autumn, the fifth on The Fiery Cross, the sixth on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and the seventh one is based on An Echo in the Bone.

The success of the original series led to the studio commissioning a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, in February 2022. It was confirmed for a ten-episode first season, and a release date hasn’t been announced yet. Meanwhile, Outlander is expected to conclude next year, with the eighth season confirmed to be its last.

