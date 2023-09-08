This Mind-Blowing ‘Deadpool 3’ Rumor Is Gaining Steam

Deadpool 3 is partway through filming (although it’s paused because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, since studios are still refusing to pay actors what they’re worth), which means that the rumor mill is running at full capacity. Thanks to leaked set photos and anonymous Twitter accounts, tidbits are coming out about what may be in store for our favorite potty-mouthed merc.

There are a lot of rumors flying around about Deadpool 3, but with Loki season 2 coming up, one rumor is starting to gain traction. Is a Loki variant appearing in Deadpool 3?

According to leakers, the answer is yes.

Earlier this week, Marvel Updates announced that Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson both filmed scenes for Deadpool 3 before the strike started.

Last month, Deadpool Updates reported that a Loki variant will be appearing in Deadpool 3, but he won’t be the same Loki who stars in the Disney+ series. The announcement led to speculation that the variant who appears could be President Loki, the gang leader who takes over the Lokis’ hideout in Loki season 1, episode 5.

The #Loki variant who will be making an appearance in ‘DEADPOOL 3’ will NOT be the same one from the ‘LOKI’ series.



Is it true, though? At this point, there’s no way of knowing. Loki appearing in Deadpool 3 would be amazing—can you imagine President Loki dropping a well-timed f-bomb? I’d pay extra to see that—but it may be nothing more than wishful thinking and hype.

But what about that Owen Wilson rumor?

Is Mobius in Deadpool 3?

Along with the Loki rumors, people are saying that the Time Variance Authority will play a major role in Deadpool 3. After all, Deadpool 2 featured time travel, so it only makes sense that Deadpool would get on the TVA’s bad side.

There have been multiple claims that Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius is appearing in Deadpool 3, although none of them are confirmed. There are also rumors that Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) will be playing a TVA agent named Paradox. Of all the Deadpool rumors flying around, the Macfadyen one seems the most likely, since he’s a confirmed Deadpool 3 cast member.

Plus, some set photos hint at a major possible connection to the TVA.

Are Deadpool and Wolverine in the Void or Battleworld?

In Loki episode 5, Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie find themselves in a barren landscape known as the Void at the End of Time. The Void is where pruned realities end up, with ruined cities and strange landmarks dotting the landscape.

During Deadpool 3 filming, several set photos came out showing Deadpool and Wolverine wandering a landscape that looks very similar to the Void. It even has a giant 20th Century Fox logo lying abandoned in the background, as a joking nod to the Deadpool franchise’s former owner. If Deadpool and Wolverine really are in the Void, then a TVA connection seems overwhelmingly likely—and seeing as the Void has an abnormally large Loki population, at least one Loki variant could definitely show up.

But what if the landscape isn’t the Void? New reports are claiming that Deadpool and Wolverine are actually in Battleworld, the patchwork universe that’s left after the collapse of the multiverse in the Secret Wars comics. Fandomwire is claiming that in the MCU adaptation of Secret Wars, due out in 2026, the TVA will create Battleworld as a haven for heroes from multiple universes.

'DEADPOOL 3' will reportedly lead directly into 'AVENGERS: SECRET WARS.' The film will showcase multiple realities collapsing and the TVA's plan to save heroes from each reality and place them on New Earth/Battleworld.



What we know for sure

Whew, that’s a lot!

Again, most of these claims are just rumors. However, we know for a fact that Matthew Macfadyen is part of the Deadpool 3 cast. In the past, some major character leaks have been correct (for example, the leak about Ke Huy Quan’s Loki character, Ouroboros), so there’s a good chance Macfadyen will be playing TVA Agent Paradox.

We also know for a fact that, assuming the scene isn’t cut, Deadpool and Wolverine end up in some kind of Void/Battleworld-ish place. Both possibilities point to TVA involvement.

Other than that, though? It’s too early to tell.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

