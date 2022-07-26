‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton will Direct Marvel’s ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Hot on the heels of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s sweeping Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most anticipated Phase 6 projects now has its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Along with Shang-Chi and The Kang Dynasty, Cretton is currently developing the sequel to Shang-Chi and the new MCU entry Wonder Man. Neither project has a release date yet, but they’ll likely come out in phases 6 or 7 of the MCU.

The Kang Dynasty will be the first of a two-part climax to Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, which spans the MCU phases 4-6. While we don’t know the plot details yet, we do know the movie will center on Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors), who was introduced in Loki Season 1 under the moniker He Who Remains. In Loki, He Who Remains is the secret head of the Time Variance Authority, which prunes the multiverse down to a single timeline in order to prevent an infinite number of Kangs from destroying the cosmos in a multiversal war. So far, all signs seem to be pointing to that very war erupting in The Kang Dynasty.

The second part of Phase 6’s two-part climax, Avengers: Secret Wars, will likely focus on the incursions—collisions between universes that destroy entire realities—that started to occur in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Although Marvel’s previous two-part Avengers team-up, Infinity War and Endgame, had both films directed by the Russo Brothers and filmed back to back, Cretton has reportedly only been tapped to direct The Kang Dynasty. There’s no word yet on who will helm Secret Wars.

(featured image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, via Wikimedia Commons)

