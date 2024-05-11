What Is the ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Release Date?

The Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That, was initially billed as a miniseries but was later renewed for multiple seasons. Following the August 2023 announcement which confirmed a third season was in the works, fans have been curious about the potential release date.

As things stand, a release date for AJLT hasn’t been announced yet. Max has confirmed that the spinoff’s third season won’t premiere until 2025. Fans can take heart from the recent social media activity of the crew, such as costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago’s Instagram post from February, which saw the duo shopping for costumes for season 3. This was followed by actress Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte both in the original and the spin-off) sharing behind-the-scenes images on her Instagram account.

Another major hint about the production of season 3 was dropped by Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley in And Just Like That) back in February when she confirmed that the cast will be shooting for the Sex and the City sequel series in May.

The core characters are expected to return for season 2, with comedian Rosie O’Donnell being the latest addition to the cast. Not much is known about her character except that her name is Mary. Notable absentees include Sara Ramirez (who played Miranda’s much-reviled love interest, Che Diaz) and Karen Pittman (who played Dr. Nya Wallace in the first two seasons).

Ramirez’s character won’t feature in season 3, which many assume might be due to their comments condemning Hollywood’s treatment of artists supporting Palestine. Other sources claim that the much-hated character had reached their natural ending in the series after breaking up with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Pittman, meanwhile, confirmed her exit in a Vanity Fair interview, saying that she will be moving on to “bigger and better things.” Fan-favorite character Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) made a cameo appearance in the season 2 finale. Cattrall reportedly only agreed to appear in the series as a “gift” to fans on Sex and the City‘s 25th anniversary.

The plot for season 3 has been kept under wraps so far, with Sarah Jessica Parker sharing a few details during her appearance on the May 7 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna:

It [And Just Like That season 3] has a sort of soufflé quality to me this year. It just feels really lovely. So there will be layers and complexities and complications as there always are — especially in Carrie’s life. Today with Hoda and Jenna

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That are available to stream on Max.

