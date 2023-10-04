No, Wait, THESE Are the ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Episode Titles! Or Are They?

A few weeks ago, a supposed leak from Marvel revealed the nine episode titles from What If…? season 2, premiering sometime around Christmas Day 2023. Now, another leak is debunking the first leak, with a whole new list of titles. Who’s right and who’s wrong? Are different timelines colliding? Why is Marvel being so secretive about a non-canon cartoon show!?

Here are the “new” episode titles, according to Marvel scooper MyTimeToShineHello, who’s generally considered a trusted source—but let me stress again that these new titles aren’t confirmed or verified by Marvel or Disney.

What If…? Season 2 will be 9 episodes. They cut episode 7 and will release that in season 3, similarly how the Iron Man and Grandmaster episode was SUPPOSED to be Season 1 https://t.co/PoHqvJGyhg — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 3, 2023

According to MTTSH, the episode titles are as follows:

What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World? What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings? What If… lron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster? What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper? What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602? What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?

There are a few notable changes between this new lineup and the previously rumored episode list. Gamora’s episode, “What if… Gamora Killed Thanos?” seems to be absent from this new list, unless it’s now going under the title “What if… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?” Gamora’s episode was originally meant to be part of season 1, but it was pushed back to season 2 because of the initial outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Secondly, in an unfortunate development for Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch fans, Wanda’s rumored musical episode is missing. Supposedly called “What If… Wanda Had Grown Up Watching Musicals Instead of Sitcoms?,” the episode would have been (you guessed it!) a musical. Even if you’re starting to get burned out on musical episodes of this or that franchise, a Wanda musical would have been fun.

There are some new concepts that look exciting, though. Iron Man meeting the Grandmaster? Now there’s a clash of egos I’d love to see.

There also are a few episode concepts that have survived the change-up. Kahhori, the Kanienʼkehá:ka (Mohawk) woman who finds the Tesseract, will still feature prominently in season 2. According to Marvel, Kahhori will use the Tesseract to “transform a lake into a gateway to the stars” and use it to go “on a quest to discover her power.” Plus, it looks like Hela will still feature in an Asgard vs. Ta Lo fight in “What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?”

Is the rumor true? Or are we getting punked by the internet again? With What If…? season 2 coming out in December, we’ll (hopefully) find out soon.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

