'NCIS' Season 22 Release Window, Cast, and More

Published: May 11, 2024

The military police procedural drama NCIS is revered as one of the greatest shows in its genre, and its popularity is reflected in the number of spin-offs it has inspired.

The show was renewed for the 22nd season on April 9, 2024, midway through the 21st season. NCIS is in its third decade, and it doesn’t look like CBS will pull the plug on the procedural anytime soon. While a release window hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is safe to assume that season 22 will drop sometime in 2025, going by the release dates of previous seasons.

Procedurals usually tend to retain the same cast from season to season, unless there is a major upheaval in the storyline. So, it can be assumed that the cast of season 21 will return for season 22, barring any unforeseen reasons that lead to characters being written out of the show. Here’s the list of characters fans can expect to be back for season 22:

ACTORncis character
Gary Cole SSA Alden Parker
Sean Murray SSA Timothy McGee
Wilmer ValderramaAgent Nick Torres
Katrina LawAgent Jessica Knight
Brian DietzenDr. Jimmy Palmer
Diona ReasonoverKasie Hines
Rocky CarrollDirector Leon Vance

Procedurals usually follow the case-per-week format, with individual character arcs being intertwined in between. It is difficult to comment on what stories season 22 has in store, but Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) going rogue in season 21 could have major implications that carry over to the next season. Season 22 could also involve some exciting guest appearances, further enhancing the plot.

Co-created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, NCIS is the seventh-longest scripted prime-time TV series overall. It has produced four spin-offs so far: NCIS Los Angeles (2009-2023), NCIS New Orleans (2014-2021), NCIS Hawai’i (2021-2024), and NCIS Sydney (2021-). Apart from healthy viewer ratings over the years, the show has also received recognition and award nominations, with multiple ALMA, ASCAP, BMI Film & TV, People’s Choice, and Emmy award nominations.

