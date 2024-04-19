Are You Waiting for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 on Netflix? Check Out These Other Sites Instead

My Hero Academia is getting a new season, and you’re doing a coin flip over your streaming subscriptions. If you’re trying to choose between Netflix and Crunchyroll, there are some things to keep in mind.

Recommended Videos

To be fair, Netflix has lots of great anime, but it’s far from the only option—especially if the show you’re looking for is My Hero Academia, as the platform’s release date for season 7 hasn’t even been announced yet. Not even the sixth season of My Hero Academia has been released on Netflix, as a matter of fact. So if you’re waiting for the latest season of the anime to come out on Netflix, you’ll have to consider other streaming platforms. There is the option to use a VPN so that you can access season six and season seven of My Hero Academia on Netflix. If you can change your server to Japan or Hong Kong, you should be able to stream My Hero Academia season 7 when it comes out on May 4, 2024.

Calling all heroes! ?



Get ready as My Hero Academia: Memories pulls you back into a world of battles on April 6, followed by My Hero Academia Season 7 on May 4 ?



Coming to Netflix in Asia! pic.twitter.com/zIYaFhyNdl — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 2, 2024

But if you’re not a VPN user, don’t lose hope yet. For anime fans who don’t want to opt into another subscription service, you can watch My Hero Academia’s latest season on Crunchyroll when it premieres on May 4, 2024. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will also stream the seventh season of My Hero Academia on the same date as Crunchyroll.

We’ll see Izuku and friends fight alongside Star and Stripe, but we’re also going to witness the beginning of the end of My Hero Academia. Brace yourselves, because this is going to hurt.

(featured image: Bones Studio)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more