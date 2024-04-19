Izuku, Shoto, and Katsuki from My Hero Academia Season 7 Trailer
Are You Waiting for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 on Netflix? Check Out These Other Sites Instead

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 19, 2024 03:41 pm

My Hero Academia is getting a new season, and you’re doing a coin flip over your streaming subscriptions. If you’re trying to choose between Netflix and Crunchyroll, there are some things to keep in mind.

To be fair, Netflix has lots of great anime, but it’s far from the only option—especially if the show you’re looking for is My Hero Academia, as the platform’s release date for season 7 hasn’t even been announced yet. Not even the sixth season of My Hero Academia has been released on Netflix, as a matter of fact. So if you’re waiting for the latest season of the anime to come out on Netflix, you’ll have to consider other streaming platforms. There is the option to use a VPN so that you can access season six and season seven of My Hero Academia on Netflix. If you can change your server to Japan or Hong Kong, you should be able to stream My Hero Academia season 7 when it comes out on May 4, 2024.

But if you’re not a VPN user, don’t lose hope yet. For anime fans who don’t want to opt into another subscription service, you can watch My Hero Academia’s latest season on Crunchyroll when it premieres on May 4, 2024. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu will also stream the seventh season of My Hero Academia on the same date as Crunchyroll.

We’ll see Izuku and friends fight alongside Star and Stripe, but we’re also going to witness the beginning of the end of My Hero Academia. Brace yourselves, because this is going to hurt.

(featured image: Bones Studio)

