With fans hyped over the Shibuya Incident arc, Jujutsu Kaisen, now in its second season, has been hailed as one of the most unique anime currently streaming and compared to some of the greatest story arcs in battle Shōnen history. So where can you watch the latest episodes in season 2?

With better animation than the first season, new character designs, and a killer soundtrack, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 consists of 18 episodes covering the most tragic arc in the series. If you want to watch Jujutsu Kaisen, you’re in luck. It’s available on multiple platforms.

Each week, new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen are available on Netflix and Crunchyroll at the same time. However, many anime fans will recommend that anime enthusiasts spring for a Crunchyroll subscription as those subtitles are more faithful to the source material. A Crunchyroll subscription can also be purchased through other streaming platforms, such as Amazon and Hulu.

When did the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya arc start?

The Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen started in episode 6 and was first released on Thursday, August 31. The anime series took a three-week break mid-season to ensure the best possible results for fans.

Since August, both Japanese and international fans have been able to catch the new episodes on the streaming service Crunchyroll on the same day: Thursday. As such, season 2’s next episode was originally set to be released on Thursday, November 30.

However, on November 29, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official account tweeted, “The distribution start time for Episode 43 (Episode 19 of the second season), which will be broadcast on Thursday, November 30th, will be changed to the following. Delivery time after change: Distribution starts every Friday from 18:00.”

In Japan, the airdate remains unchanged.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

Based on the 20-plus-volume manga series of the same name by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is produced by MAPPA, directed by Sunghoo Park (The God High School), and written by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100). The series follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins the secret organization, the Jujutsu Sorcerers, to kill a powerful curse.

Here is the official synopsis of the series from Crunchyroll:

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]