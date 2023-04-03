Is Grant Gustin’s Flash Crossing Over Into ‘The Flash’ Movie?

Despite the corporate shakeup at Warner Bros., which led to the cancellation of Batgirl and Wonder Woman 3, another DC movie has surprisingly remained unscathed: The Flash, which is rapidly approaching its June 16, 2023, release date. Surprising because the film’s lead star, Ezra Miller, has been involved in a string of controversies in the past few years, including multiple arrests, allegations of harassment and assault, and even accusations of child grooming—all of which culminated in Miller being charged with felony burglary in August 2022.

As more allegations surfaced, fans quickly began calling for the role of The Flash to be recast in the DCU. A common suggestion was that Grant Gustin take over the role from Miller. After all, Gustin has portrayed Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) for almost 10 years now on CW’s The Flash TV series. However, since the Arrowverse and DCU are separate, Miller was chosen to portray The Flash in the DCU. Despite this fact, fans have continued to suggest Gustin for the role.

Unfortunately, it isn’t likely that Gustin will take over the role. With the long-running Flash series finally set to end, Gustin is more than ready to move on. Plus, if DC does decide to recast the role after The Flash, new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have plenty of time to find a new actor. However, even if Gustin won’t be the DCU’s primary Flash, could he still appear as an alternate Flash in the franchise?

Will Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen appear in The Flash?

(The CW)

A cameo from Gustin has always been possible, given that The Flash will be playing with alternate universes. When the Flash goes back in time to save his mother, he accidentally creates a world in which there are no metahumans and there’s an alternate version of Batman. With the multiverse coming into play, there’s no reason why a Gustin iteration of the Flash couldn’t show up. However, there’s been no evidence or hints of his appearance—until The Flash merch dropped.

Ahead of the film’s release, The Flash: The Official Visual Companion became available for pre-order. Fans were surprised to find that the book’s cover features a prominent nod to Gustin. The cover sees Miller’s Flash front and center, but with several comic book and animated Flashes in the background. Gustin’s live-action Flash stands out the most among the other animated versions, making his inclusion hard to miss. Some have questioned if the material inadvertently confirmed that Gustin will appear in The Flash film.

On the one hand, considering that the Visual Companion is met to be an “encyclopedia” of The Flash film, it does seem to imply Gustin has a role in it. However, the book’s subtitle is The Scarlet Speedster From Page to Screen. This means the book could be touching on the history of the Flash and the hero’s journey to The Flash film, which would obviously include Gustin. Hence, his appearance could just be an indication of his importance in the character’s journey.

Ultimately, Gustin hasn’t officially been confirmed to be appearing in The Flash, but there definitely is room for him in the film, and the merchandise may be teasing his role in it.

(featured image: The CW)

