‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Reportedly Not Happening and I’m Angry

There’s no simple way of putting it: I’m mad. It was a long time coming for superhero fans to finally get a Wonder Woman movie. We had a show, we had glimpses of the main woman as part of the Justice League, but it took Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot to bring us the Diana Prince on the big screen. And now it seems as if her time has already come to an end.

The Hollywood Reporter released an exclusive that states that the third Patty Jenkins movie is not going to be part of the new DC slate under James Gunn and Peter Safran. While Wonder Woman 1984 was met with a lot more criticism than its predecessor, there have been plenty of other DCEU properties that are horrible that have gotten sequels or continuations where Wonder Woman was a genuinely good movie that gave fans hope for the comic franchise yet.

So the news that Wonder Woman isn’t going to get a third movie is not only disappointing but it’s honestly kind of scary when you look at her history in the world of cinema. Wonder Woman is one of the leaders of the Justice League and she’s only really had one very good movie under her belt. I didn’t hate what Wonder Woman 1984 did but I do recognize that there were flaws in that movie that could have easily been avoided and fixed but it is not to the level of being bad that would warrant the cancelation of the trilogy.

And what’s even worse is that the reasoning behind the cancelation isn’t necessarily tied to anything about the movies themselves but the sources that The Hollywood Reporter spoke to say that the reasoning comes from a money standpoint which is…even worse.

Gadot and Jenkins were getting to big of a payday for it to be worth it

The sources said that Gadot was on track for a $20 million dollar payday and Jenkins would take home $12 million and to put that into perspective, Ben Affleck was rumored to have made between $10 million and $20 million for his role as Batman in a movie where he wasn’t the main character. So the fact that it took Gadot Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984 to get to the same paycheck and then for that to be taken away…well, sucks!

Look, I’m not a fool. I know that Wonder Woman 1984 caused a lot of people to lose hope in the future of the series but there have been countless other superhero movies that haven’t had the best sequel an continued on just fine. The fact that Wonder Woman, currently the only female superhero lead to get a sequel movie (The Marvels is coming but has not yet been released) in both the DC and Marvel world, losing her third movie when there have been very bad sequels for male characters who got another shot is upsetting.

The upside to this is that it doesn’t mean that there is never going to be another Diana Prince story. At least, that’s my hope. To me it seems like they might be done with Jenkins’ story (which still hurts) but I hope that we get something else with Diana Prince sooner rather than later because this isn’t fair to Diana and it isn’t fair to those of us who have loved this character and waited all this time to finally have her on the big screen.

