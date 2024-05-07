Can ‘The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ Explain the Mystery of Timmy Turner’s Fate?

A new Fairly OddParents series is on the way which will see Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) and Cosmo (Daran Norris) become fairy godparents to a little girl named Hazel (Ashleigh Crystal Hairston). However, fans of the original show may wonder where Timmy Turner is.

Recommended Videos

The Fairly OddParents began as a series of shorts aired on Nickelodeon from 1998 – 2000. The shorts gained such popularity that the network decided to make them into a full TV series, which premiered in 2001 and ran for ten seasons. It would become one of Nickelodeon’s longest-running and most popular animated shows. The Fairly OddParents follows Timmy Turner (Tara Strong), a ten-year-old who often feels misunderstood as he deals with a bossy babysitter and clueless parents. Fortunately, his life is made much happier due to his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, who watch over him and grant his every wish, although the wishes often don’t turn out as Timmy expects.

The popular show also inspired a live-action film trilogy and live-action spinoff series. The spinoff series, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, sees Timmy pass on his fairy godparents to his cousin, Viv Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall). Wanda and Cosma help Viv adjust to moving to Dimmsdale and also grant wishes to her stepbrother, Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis). The newest addition to the Fairly OddParents franchise is the upcoming computer-animated series Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. However, some viewers may question why Timmy isn’t the new show’s official trailer.

What happened to Timmy Turner?

(Nickelodeon)

Given the various Fairly OddParents movies and series, there are a few different answers to what happened to Timmy. In the live-action film series, viewers see Timmy (Drake Bell) as an adult. When the series starts, he is a 23-year-old who is still in fifth grade and refusing to grow up so he can keep his fairy godparents. However, by the end of the trilogy, he has matured quite significantly and becomes a fairy himself. Since he becomes a fairy, he decides to part with Wanda and Cosmo, allowing them to become the fairy godparents of two children who were mistreated by Timmy’s former babysitter, Vicky (Devon Weigel).

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder sees a different version of Timmy’s adulthood, though. Instead of trying to stay young or become a fairy, Timmy simply goes off to college after gifting Cosmo and Wanda to Viv.

However, it’s unclear whether the live-action movies and TV series are canon. Meanwhile, the original The Fairly OddParents series doesn’t reveal much about Timmy’s fate. By the end of the series, Timmy is still ten years old, in fifth grade, and enjoying life with his godparents. In fact, the final episode ends just like any other episode in the series, which was a bit of a disappointment to viewers. The closest we ever get to answers about Timmy’s age and future in The Fairly OddParent‘s is in the TV movie Timmy’s Secret Wish.

The movie completely turned The Fairly OddParent‘s universe on its head by revealing the real reason Timmy never ages. Essentially, Timmy knew that he’d lose his fairy godparents if he grew up, so he found a way around aging. He secretly wished that he and everyone around him would be frozen in time so they wouldn’t age. Meanwhile, he wiped Wanda and Cosmo’s memory of the wish. Timmy made the wish about 50 years before the events of the show takes place, meaning he and those around him have been frozen in place for all that time.

Timmy’s wish ends up being discovered by The Fairy Council and is undone, causing everyone, including Timmy, to age 50 years at once. However, Timmy performs a selfless act that softens The Fairy Council, allowing him to reunite with Wanda and Cosmo and wish that he had never made his secret wish. The shocking revelation of the wish and Timmy being frozen in time shocked viewers. Even though the wish was seemingly undone, viewers remained suspicious about why Timmy continued to remain the same age in further episodes. One couldn’t help but wonder if he secretly found another loophole to avoid aging or losing his fairies.

Ultimately, it’s not really clear what happened to Timmy. Either he went to college, became a fairy, stayed ten years old, or just lived out the rest of his childhood/adulthood offscreen in some other manner. Perhaps The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish can shed some light on what really became of Timmy.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more